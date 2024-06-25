Helldivers 2 June 25 hotfix patch notes: FAF-14 Spear fix, bug issues, more

Helldivers 2 has released a brand new hotfix patch to help stop any frustrating issues with the FAF-14 Spear, as well as big fixes to many other key weapons, armor, and more.

With all the new Warbonds, weapons, armor, and Major Orders, Helldivers 2 is constantly changing. As such, there’s sometimes a need for a quick hotfix to help iron out any annoying bugs, crashes, or weapon frustrations.

That’s exactly what happened on June 25, when Arrowhead Game Studios dropped a brand new hotfix, bringing some highly anticipated patches after the previous one broke the FAF-14 Spear initially. Here’s all you need to know.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 June 25 hotfix?

The primary change in this hotfix is to the FAF-14 Spear. Specifically, players were having issues with the game crashing when aiming with the support weapon. This has now been sorted and shouldn’t happen again.

On top of this, players will see multiple fixes from certain armor passives now working as intended to fixes to the Quasar Cannon on hot or cold planets.

Full Helldivers 2 June 25 patch notes:

Arrowhead

The full Helldivers 2 patch notes for June 25 are listed below.

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Crash fix related to the FAF-14 Spear

General fixes

General

Japanese Language Voice-Overs are now available globally on PS5 (also on PC).

Fixes

Crashes

Fix for crash happening when players with unique hellpod patterns leave during hellpod launch cutscenes.

Crash fix while aiming with the Spear.

Misc Fixes

Fixed corrupted text showing “?” for some characters when having Traditional Chinese language selected.

Fix for Plasma Punisher being unable to shoot out of the SH-32 Shield Generator Pack and the FX-12 Shield Generator.

Fixed so the Quasar cannon has the correct change to its heat when on hot and cold planets.

Fixed issue where Spore Spewer would appear purple on certain planets.

Fixed some cases where pink question marks would appear in missions on various planets.

Fixed Peak Physique armor passive not properly affecting weapon ergonomics.

Fixed issue where available Operations were reset after player reconnected from getting kicked due to inactivity.

Known issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Sending friend requests via friend code in game currently does not work.

Players may be unable to be joined or invited to the game.

Players added to the ‘Recent Players’ list will appear in the middle of the list.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Deployed mines may sometimes become invisible (but remain active).

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

“Hand Carts” ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack’s cooldown.

“Superior Packing Methodology” ship module does not work.

Bile Titan sometimes does not take damage to the head.

Players may become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.

Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

“Raise Flag of Super Earth” objective does not show a progress bar.

Mission count in the Career tab is being reset to zero after every game restart.

Some weapons’ descriptions are out-of-date and don’t reflect their current design.

