Warzone June 11 update patch notes: Sidewinder AMP buff, Crossbow nerf, more

A new patch has hit Warzone that buffs the Sidewinder Aftermarket Part, addresses the Crossbow’s domination, and more.

Despite the Kar98k being the highlight of Warzone Season 4, the Crossbow has been demolishing the in-game competition with its Blastcap 20″ Bolts one-shotting players left and right. June 11’s Warzone patch aims to solve that problem.

Along with a Crossbow adjustment, the Sidewinder Battle Rifle received a buff, with a nice bump in fire rate to its Aftermarket Part.

The patch notes round out with a few bug fixes across Warzone’s Gunsmith and interactable objects on Rebirth Island and Urzikstan.

Article continues after ad

Warzone June 11 patch notes

Activision

Gameplay

Gulag Removed Thermobaric Grenades from Gulag loadouts.



Weapons

Battle Rifles

Sidewinder JAK Thunder LMG Kit Reverted an unintentional removal of the ramping rate of fire property. Increased initial rate of fire to 555rpm, up from 375rpm. Decreased ramped rate of fire to 780rpm, down from 857rpm. Decreased shots required to reach ramped rate of fire to 9, down from 15. Increased delay before ramped rate of fire begins to decay to 350ms, up from 250ms.



SMGs

AMR9 JAK Atlas Conversion Kit Fixed an issue causing more damage than intended to be dealt when bullets hit the helmet area of an Operator’s head.



Marksman Rifles

Crossbow Blastcap 20″ Bolts Stuck damage decreased to 110, down from 200. Inner damage decreased to 110, down from 150. Outer damage decreased to 35, down from 50.



Bug Fixes