Fortnite released its weekly update on July 16, which introduced and removed more classic weaponry from Reload and returned the Flint-Knock Pistol to the main Battle Royale modes.

The Fortnite community had been highly anticipating Epic to drop its Pirates of the Caribbean collab event titled ‘Cursed Sails’ on July 19. However, they have surprised players by giving them the first taste of Pirate-themed content and providing Reload with its first weapons pool change.

Here’s everything included in Fortnite’s July 16 patch update.

Epic Games Fortnite’s July 16 update brings three new weapons to its OG Reload mode.

Flint-Knock Pistol

The fan-favorite Flint-Knock Pistol has returned to the standard Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. It first appeared in Season 8 of the first-ever Chapter. It last briefly appeared in Chapter 5 Season 1 and has landed back onto the island map once again.

New Reload weapons

Three weapons have been brought back from the dead and unvaulted for Fortnite Reload. Here are all of the classic weapons that have been unvaulted for the OG mode:

Thunder Shotgun

Twin Mag SMG

Mammoth Pistol

Vaulted Reload weapons

Lever Action Shotgun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Hand Cannon

For the Pirates of Carribean update coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 on July 19, Epic has confirmed that more pirate-themed weapons and items will be added. These include the Ship In A Bottle, Cannon and Treasure Map.

As with any major Fortnite Collab, there will also be plenty of skins and cosmetics from the franchise, such as skins for Jack Sparrow, Cursed Jack Sparrow, Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Barbossa.

On July 16, Epic announced: “Captain Jack Sparrow will be available in the Cursed Sails Event Pass. The rest of the crew will be sold in the Shop!”

If you’re hoping into Fortnite to check out the update, we have provided full lists for every new, vaulted, unvaulted weapon in Reload and the main Battle Royale modes.