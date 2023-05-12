Fortnite is finally adding a ranked mode and players are thrilled

Epic Games announced a ranked mode for Fortnite, and community members celebrated a long-awaited addition.

Fortnite joins a growing list of other battle royale titles embracing a competitive mode. In Apex Legends’ most recent seasonal update, Respawn Entertainment massively overhauled Ranked play with a new scoring system and key matchmaking updates.

Activision followed suit by adding its own Ranked Play mode, featuring a comprehensive skill rating system, seven divisions, and rewards. Valorant went one step further, offering players a chance to earn spots as professional players through its competitive mode.

It was only a matter of time before Fortnite decided to join in on the fun.

Fortnite announces a ranked mode

On May 12, Epic Games announced: “A new way to grab the Victory Royale is coming… Will you rise through the ranks?”

Fortnite has fostered a strong competitive community for years, hosting annual tournaments for huge cash prizes. The battle royale has also hosted Cash Cups, which are small weekly tournaments that give the best players an opportunity to make some money and prove their skill against the top players in their region and on their platform.

However, this will be the first dedicated competitive mode in Fortnite history, and fans were understandably excited over the announcement.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

NICKMERCS responded: “Every Battle Royale implementing ranked modes is a major W. Really hope they all continue to work on & improve this competitive environment.”

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop reacted simply by saying: “Fortnite Ranked Mode… FInally.”

Jake Lucky claimed: “Fortnite is really good at recapturing attention just when you think you’ve moved on.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t much else to glean from this announcement. The video only gave fans a preview of different rank emblems. We will provide an update when we learn more about the competitive mode, so make sure to stay locked into all of our Fortnite coverage.