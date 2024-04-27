GamingFortnite

Fortnite player suggests creative way to block sweaty skins

Daniel Appleford
Fortnite rare skinsEpic Games

A Fortnite player has proposed a concept that would enable players to hide certain skins, similar to what the game did with emotes.

Fortnite recently introduced an option that allows players to block “confrontational” emotes from view through a specific setting. This recent addition has inspired the idea of allowing players to block certain skins from being viewed.

The original Reddit post took the same concept from blocking the emotes, except it added the option to block the superhero skins instead of emotes specifically. These superhero skins have plagued Fortnite for several seasons and are considered one of the “sweatier” skins in the game.

“If someone’s wearing cool color combinations I dig it but the ones who only wear black /gray are the worst lol.” said one commenter.

Most players utilize the customizable feature of superhero skins to fully black them out, which allegedly reduces the hitbox size. Epic Games has denied claims that any skin possesses a smaller hitbox than others, asserting that regardless of visual appearance, all skins maintain the same hitbox size.

Fortnite was called “soft” for their decision to block these emotes, but it seems like some of the community would be happy to see something similar brought to these “sweaty” skins.

One commenter pointed out that blocking the skins would be pointless, but this point was challenged with the fact that Fortnite is already blocking certain skins from view that are considered not “age appropriate” for some maps.

Though the concept of blocking certain skins is currently improbable, the adjustments Fortnite is implementing with the game and its age settings could pave the way for a similar concept to become plausible in the future.

About The Author

Daniel Appleford

Daniel is a streaming, gaming and esports Writer at Dexerto. His main areas of expertise are Call of Duty and Valorant, but he knows his way around countless games, and is big on streamers and pro players too. You can contact Daniel at daniel.appleford@dexerto.com

keep reading
Fortnite Thor Ragnarok skins: Hulk & Hela
Fortnite
How to get Thor Ragnarok skins in Fortnite: Sakaaran Champion Hulk & Hela Odinsdottir
Josh Taylor
Fortnite error message.
Fortnite
How to fix Fortnite error: Failed to query for tournament rules
Josh Taylor
A screenshot featuring Earthbending in Fortnite.
Fortnite
Fortnite Earthbending trick lets you rack up kills with an “instant ramp”
Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring the Blazing Fire Cerberus & Stone Sorceress Medusa in Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Quest Rewards: How to unlock Blazing Fire Cerberus & Stone Sorceress Medusa skins
Michelle Cornelia
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech