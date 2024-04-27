How to fix Fortnite error: Failed to query for tournament rules

Want to fix the “Failed to query for tournament rules” error when trying to play Fortnite Ranked Cup tournaments and competitive events? Here is our guide on how to fix the issue.

If you’ve been trying to play in a Ranked Cup tournament in Fortnite and have been hit with an error while queueing up in the lobby, then we’re here to help.

The error that displays the message: “Failed to query for tournament rules” has become troublesome over the years and has continued to be a nuisance for players in Chapter 5.

It appears when you have selected the Ranked Cup you want to complete in from the Fortnite competitive menu and then hit the play button from the lobby to try to participate in the tournament.

Fortnite error fix: Failed to query for tournament rules

Check Fortnite server status

Check Epic’s official status for their Fortnite servers. Tons of players surge in to try and compete in the Ranked cups and events, which can cause issues to the servers.

Restart the game

Completely close Fortnite, whether that be from the Epic Launcher on PC or on your Xbox, PlayStation or Switch and then fully launch the game again.

Log out and into your Epic Games account

Log out and then back into your Epic Games account. Even though it’s simple, it has proven to fix the issue for some players.

Check your internet connection

Check your internet connection is running smoothly. Even if you are confident it is working, but the issue has not been resolved then turn off your router, wait a few minutes, and then turn it back on again.

Enable Two-factor Authentication

Make sure you have 2FA enabled on your Epic Games account as this is required for you to be eligible to participate in any Fortnite competitive events or tournaments.

If all the above steps fail and you are still left with the error message, your next best option would be to contact Epic Games support directly and report the issue.

As you wait for a response from Epic’s support team for Fortnite, we would suggest repeating the alternative solutions mentioned above.

