Eminem’s manager responds to viral B-Rabbit vs Papa Doc Fortnite recreation

A Fortnite recreation of an iconic rap battle between B-Rabbit and Papa Doc from the movie 8 Mile has gone viral online and now Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg has responded to the same. Here’s what he said and how fans reacted.

The Eminem collab in Fortnite is probably the biggest one yet since Travis Scott’s Astronomical as the rap icon is set to take center stage this weekend in the Big Bang live event. The highly successful Season OG is now coming to an end and to celebrate in Slim Shady’s style, Epic Games has now released all the Eminem cosmetics in the Item Shop.

As players made their selection between the Slim Shady, the Marshall Never More, and the Rap Boy skins, they seemed to be more inclined towards the Slim Shady outfit to experience a hidden feature. Furthermore, a faithful Fortnite recreation of the iconic rap battle between B-Rabbit and Papa Doc was the product of the ingenuity of one such player, who also happened to be a fan of Eminem’s film 8 Mile.

The player recreated the iconic scene with a crowd of Fortnite characters, as he used Eminem’s Slim Shady skin and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America skin, who were the actors featured in the original film scene. Following the viral clip’s popularity on social media, Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, responded and expressed his views on the same.

Paul Rosenberg shares Eminem’s 8-Mile rap battle made in Fortnite

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s long-time manager and co-founder of Shady Records reposted the viral clip on X that was originally created by a TikTok user named pleakz and said, “I mean… wow!” The clip featured a player wearing Eminem’s Slim Shady skin while his opponent wore Mackie’s Captain America skin as he went on doing the beatbox emote to show as if they were rapping.

While Mackie’s Cap erupted in rage, they dubbed the rap from the final rap battle in 8 Mile and displayed other Fortnite characters dancing to it in the background. The Slim Shady immediately after the combat concluded used a shotgun to eliminate the Cap skin.

Upon seeing the repost, several of Eminem’s fans and Fortnite players rushed to comment, with one such user who said, “This is brilliant”. Another chimed in, “How cool is that!”

While there were praises for the clip itself, fans couldn’t resist asking Rosenberg some burning questions with a third fan commenting, “Can you at least tell us if we can expect a new album next year?” A fourth user replied, “Paul release the album or tell us he’s retired. We’re fed up in limbo.”

Eminem’s collab cosmetic items are now available in the Fortnite Item Shop, so here’s all the info you need to know before you buy.