“Devastating” Fortnite Armor of Doom bug can send you right back to the lobby

The Doom Armor in Fortnite may have its spawn rate buffed, but some players have reported that it’s been buggy.

The Doom Armor in Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 4, is unlike any other weapon this season. To get it, you’ll have to go all the way to Isle of Doom and interact with the Doom Cauldron – and that’s assuming you don’t get killed in the process.

It was extremely rare in the beginning due to its 5-10% spawn rate, but now that Epic has increased it, more players now finally have the opportunity to try out the armor in-game. And as it turns out, it’s such a buggy mess, as many have claimed in a Reddit thread.

Titled “I actually quit at this point,” one user shared a clip of them using the Doom Armor in a match. At first, things look pretty normal. The player was caught in some crossfire, and naturally, they used the Doom Armor abilities to hurl attacks.

That’s until they attempted to dive the enemy after briefly floating in the air. Instead of landing correctly on the ground, somehow, their character was seen stuck in an animation, leaving them unable to do anything.

In the end, they died before they could fight back. Many players in the comments felt bad for the user, though some of them noticed this had been a recurring issue along with other bugs.

One user commented: “I’ve run into that same bug too when you don’t land on a flat surface and you never actually hit the ground. Multiple times, actually. F***ing Epic.”

Meanwhile, one user pointed out they had a glitch where the beam attack would get stuck, leaving you seeing the “beam shooting out of you forever,” yet you can no longer use any attacks. “Such bs,” they claimed.

“I have played so many games, and I’ve never been able to actually be Doom. I feel so sorry for you, OP. This was devastating,” a different user said.

Despite the Armor of Doom being more common now than it used to be, it still has issues that need to be addressed for it to be truly enjoyable.