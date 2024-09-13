“Evil” Fortnite trick is the perfect counter for this season’s jetpack meta

Are you sick of getting gunned down by enemies who use the jetpacks in Fortnite? Take a look at this “evil” trick to help you out.

Fortnite’s War Machine Hover Jets may have gone through some balance changes, such as getting its boost reduced and spawn rates lowered. Yet, it’s still a powerful tool in the current season.

Players have pointed out that the nerfed spawn rates create an unfair advantage, where players lucky enough to find the jetpack essentially get their chances of winning boosted against those who don’t.

That said, players in a Reddit thread have already found a trick to ensure they don’t have to deal with others using this item against them. Right now, it’s already hard to get your hands on the jetpack unless you’re lucky and constantly trying to loot everything.

Apparently, some players have been using this opportunity to make the item even harder to get by hiding it every time they encounter it. This is just so others won’t have the opportunity to find it and use it against them in the first place.

One user explained: “Jetpacks are so crucial to winning now that making the amount available to your opponents is key in this meta! If you’re in a bunker and find one, take it out and hide it in a tree or behind a rock.”

“My entire Discord server has been doing this for two weeks, and it has made games incredibly easy to win.”

Many players were stunned after learning about this trick in the comments, especially since the user also mentioned doing it after securing the jetpack for themself. “Oh, so you’re the reason I can never find a jetpack,” said a player.

Meanwhile, one player suggested, “Even better, hide them in the storm. They can’t be meta if they don’t exist.”

“This… this is evil! Lmaooo,” one chimed in. Whatever you want to do with the jetpacks when you find them is entirely up to you, but if you’re dedicated to securing that sweet Victory, you might as well want to know where to pick up some of the best Medallions.