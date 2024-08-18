What is Siphon in Fortnite? Medallion explained

Siphon is an in-game mechanic in Fortnite, that some players may not be familiar with, so here’s what it means and how it works.

Fortnite has some terms and mechanics in the game that can be quite hard to keep track of, especially if you’re a new player or simply haven’t been in the loop for a while – Siphon being one of them.

In Chapter 5, Season 4, this mechanic is finally back. This time, it serves as an effect from one of the Medallions you can pick up in the game instead of an augment. Knowing how this works can help you out in securing that sweet Victory Royale.

Article continues after ad

Read on to find out everything you need to know about how the Siphon mechanic works in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4.

What is Siphon in Fortnite? Mechanic explained

Epic Games/Dexerto Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets and Medallion in Fortnite.

Siphon is a mechanic in Fortnite that allows you to gain health and shield after eliminating an enemy. This can be extremely useful when you’re in a pinch or if you’re almost in the final circle with no medkit or shield potions to loot nearby.

Article continues after ad

In Chapter 5 Season 4, players can utilize this mechanic by defeating Doombot at Castle Doom and looting him. Afterwards, he’ll drop the Siphon Medallion, which you can equip. However, like any other Medallions in the game, it comes with a cost.

Article continues after ad

While you get to regenerate health and shield with Siphon, wearing the medallion will reveal your location to all players on the map. So, everyone will constantly know where you’re going, no matter your location in Fortnite.

That said, this shouldn’t be a problem if you’re confident in your skills and know where all the Mythics are. Additionally, thanks to this season’s loot pool, there’s now a “broken combo” you can try to shred enemies in your way.

Article continues after ad

If you need a refresher on where Castle Doom is to grab the Siphon Medallion, check out all the new POIs added to the game.