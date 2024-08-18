Fortnite’s “broken combo” shreds enemies in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite players are combining these weapons to get the most out of the Chapter 5 Season 4 experience in the game.

The meta in Fortnite is always changing, thanks to the game’s rotating loot pool every season. Last season, players went through a deadly vehicle meta nobody saw coming. With Mythic Cars and Vehicle Mods now gone, however, a new combo has arisen in Chapter 5 Season 4.

By now, it’s already clear that Captain America’s Shield has been deemed “broken as hell” by players to the point many wanted this to get nerfed immediately. As it turns out, with the addition of other items, this can even be more deadly – as one player had showcased in a Reddit thread.

Article continues after ad

In a clip they shared, the player managed to shred through their enemies by rocking Captain America’s Shield, War Machine’s Auto Turret, and War Machine’s Hover Jets simultaneously.

Article continues after ad

For the uninitiated, while Captain America’s Shield deals a lot of damage, you can’t use it to block incoming damage while shooting at your enemies at the same time. However, this is an exception with the War Machine’s Auto Turret.

The turret doesn’t require you to switch your weapon to it to use it as it automatically fires at nearby enemies within range.

Article continues after ad

So, when combined with Captain America’s Shield, not only do you get to protect yourself while chipping the enemies’ health with the turret, but you can also choose to deal additional damage by throwing the shield at them, making it a devastating combo.

In addition, with the jetpack, the player could essentially fire bullets at their enemies while hovering in the air. To add to their survivability, they also had a Flowberry Fizz to get that extra low gravity effect while flying.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Following this clip, one user wrote in the comments: “Auto turret + shield is the broken combo right now. My default loadout is a longer-range weapon, shield, auto turret, jetpack, and heals.”

“Got to play one game last night after the kid was in bed. Got a cap shield first chest and was absolutely mowing fools down with it. Crushing hotel builders like in this video. Then I ran into someone else with the shield, and that was that,” another mentioned.

Article continues after ad

For now, this combo is one way to help you secure Victory Royale in Fortnite so you can get the free Victory Umbrella.