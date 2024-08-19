Fortnite players crown one Medallion as “most useless” in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite players aren’t fans of a particular Medallion introduced in Chapter 5 Season 4 due to the sheer amount of limitations it has.

There are plenty of things that can aid you in Fortnite’s Battle Royale, even when you’re playing solo. Aside from hiring NPCs, using Medallions is one way to push through the final circle, as they give you an advantage depending on which one you’re using.

Currently, there are three Medallions players can get their hands on in Chapter 5 Season 4. However, out of all of them, the Mysterio Medallion is one that many players aren’t fond of using.

In a Reddit thread, one user went as far as slamming the Mysterio Medallion as “completely worthless.” “Let’s be honest, this has to be the most useless Mythic of all time. For anyone who doesn’t know, it gives you invisibility while crouching,” they wrote.

Epic Games/Dexerto The Mysterio Medallion is outclassed by others according to Fortnite players.

They added that the problem with this Medallion is that you can still be seen easily in the game, as Fortnite’s invisibility “isn’t even close to real invisibility.” Another reason is you’re unable to do “any speedy maneuvers” while crouching and that there’s a time limit on stealth.

The worst of all is that, just like any other Medallion, your location’s radius is revealed on the map to other players when picking it up, defeating the overall purpose of being stealthy or invisible.

Many other players in the comments agreed with this take on the Mysterio Medallion in Fortnite.

“The funniest part is that Cap’s shield’s aim assist works when they’re invisible, so if you see them disappear, just throw the shield in their general direction, and 9/10 times it’ll hit them,” commented one user.

“Yeah, I thought I’d be stealthy and sneak to a different bush while invisible, but then I got killed by someone from like 80 meters away,” said a different user.

Some players even pointed out that you can still be seen with the Thermal Scope despite turning invisible with the Mysterio Medallion. The same thing also applies to Emma Frost’s Reveal Medallion, where you will still get marked even though you’re invisible which makes other Medallions a superior option overall.

