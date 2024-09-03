Fortnite players furious as Season 4’s “best” skin misses out on Super Style upgrade

Fortnite players are fuming after Epic Games left a fan-favorite skin from the Battle Pass out of the Chapter 5 Season 4 Super Styles.

A few weeks into Chapter 5 Season 4, Epic Games dropped the Super Styles for the Battle Pass’s extra rewards. In the first few levels of this season’s Marvel-themed battle pass, you can unlock Gwenpool, Captain Jonesy, and Mysterio, among others.

Super Styles, originally introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 1 of Fortnite, are supposed to celebrate players who grind through the early stages and unlock all the original skins.

However, after checking out this season’s Super Styles, fans are upset to see that Mysterio didn’t make the cut. The skin, which many considered the “best of the Battle Pass”, was glaringly absent from the Super Styles lineup.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 4 Super Styles lineup features a fiery green Captain Jonesy with a blue and silver shield, a blue-flamed Emma Frost, Gwenpool in green, and both War Machine and Shuri covered in red flames.

On Reddit, the reactions were swift and sarcastic. One user wrote, “The devs carefully calculating the character that would look the most badass with a super style specifically to not give it to them.”

Another lamented, “It’s Mysteriover,” while others expressed general dissatisfaction with Super Styles as a whole. “I’m not a fan of superstyles as a concept,” one user said. “It usually feels lazy, at least for me.”

Some fans were hoping for something special, like comic foil designs, rather than the generic uncommon, rare, and legendary options.

On Twitter, Fortnite news account FortniteAssist weighed in, “Y’all should’ve done comic foils,” while another added, “Really dudes? Y’all could’ve done comic styles or something but you went with uncommon, rare, and legendary?”

Epic Games has been mixing things up lately, but not with the Super Styles. While it introduced a storm change that instantly kills you in Fortnite Reload and switched to a non-exclusive model for Battle Pass items, the Super Styles have remained a letdown for many players.

