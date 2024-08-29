Fortnite player discovers invisibility medallion counters OP Season 4 weapon

A player has shown that Fortnite’s invisibility medallion isn’t as “useless” as many in the community believe.

The start of Chapter 5 Season 4 brought three new medallions to Fortnite, one being Mysterio’s Stealth Medallion. Anyone who finds and picks up the item will become invisible while crouching, making it hard for opponents to spot them during combat.

Not everyone is convinced of the stealth medallion’s effectiveness, however. Shortly after the Season 4 launch, players dubbed the invisibility medallion the “most useless” item because it didn’t feel “close to real invisibility.”

The community continues to debate its usefulness, but one person has confirmed the medallion does come in handy from time to time.

A Redditor shared gameplay footage showing themselves running from someone with War Machine’s Auto Turret equipped. Notably, the turret can automatically lock-on to enemies and fire on sight.

But when the Reddit user rounded a corner and used Fortnite’s invisibility medallion, not even the turret could spot them. The enemy walked right past the invisible player and their War Machine turret appeared as clueless as ever.

Since the opponent is playing as Avatar’s Toph – a blind character – the Reddit thread is filled with jokes about how this doesn’t really prove anything.

Still, others in the comments argue Mysterio’s Stealth Medallion does have its uses. One person noted it’s good for rebooting teammates in squads, since some players have started crouching while invisible on top of the Reboot Van.

“That medallion’s clutch in the right hands! People just don’t know how to use it,” someone else added.

Others pointed out that it works wonders “if you can get into a tree,” too.

Because just one spawns per match, the only way to get this particular medallion is by killing Mysterio or looting it from someone who has it in their possession. The medallion’s rarity means players will continue to debate what value it brings to the fight.