Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has introduced a brand new lever-action weapon with the Sovereign Shotgun and if you’re wondering how to get it, we have you covered with everything you need to know about the firearm.

The release of a new season in Fortnite always brings new or returning weapons into the game and one of them in Chapter 5 Season 4 is the Sovereign Shotgun. This firearm is a new one and has never been featured before in the game.

The shotgun features a high damage output allowing you to take down enemies during close-range combats. Having said that, here’s everything you need to know about his new firearm in Fortnite’s new season.

How to get Sovereign Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4

The uncommon, common, rare, epic, and legendary variants of the Sovereign Shotgun can be found as floor loot, in loot chests, supply drones, weapon cases, and supply drops across the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 map.

However, the mythic variant of the weapon can only be obtained by defeating Mysterio in Doomstadt POI.

Epic Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto You can obtain the mythic version of the Sovereign Shotgun in Doomstadt.

The Sovereign Shotgun is available in Chapter 5 Season 4 across six different rarities and needless to say, the Mythic version is definitely the strongest one you can grab for yourself on the island.

Here are the weapon’s stats across all rarities:

Sovereign Shotgun Rarity DPS Damage Reload speed Fire rate Magazine size Uncommon 83 135 5.7 1.4 6 Common 87 140 5.5 1.4 6 Rare 92 145 5.2 1.4 6 Epic 96 150 4.9 1.4 6 Legendary 101 155 4.7 1.4 6 Mythic 105 160 4.4 1.4 6

Once you get your hands on the shotgun, you can take it to a nearby bunker to mod it using Weapon Mods. The sovereign shotgun is only one of the multiple weapons that have been introduced or unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

So there you have it, that’s all you need to know about the Sovereign Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4. If you’re looking for more guides for this season, make sure to check out our map changes guide, patch notes hub, and all vaulted and unvaulted weapons.