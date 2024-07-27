Fortnite weapon causes debate on whether it exists to make players “suffer”

This one particular weapon in Fortnite has left the community divided on whether or not it’s viable in the current season.

It’s not Fortnite without rotating weapons and items throughout the chapter and season. Knowing how a weapon won’t stay forever can truly push players to enjoy it while it’s still around.

That said, out of all the weapons in the current season, the Hammer Pump Shotgun is one that’s leaving the community split regarding its viability.

In a Reddit thread titled “Why is this thing still in the game?”, some players are convinced it’s “worthless” and only around “to make you suffer.”

Following this take, one user commented: “I wonder that, too, literally outclassed by a built-in double pump shotgun.”

“It’s good for headshots if you’re confident. Genuinely, that’s it… I’ve lost so many fights because of misplacing my confidence with this thing,” mentioned another.

Epic Games The modded Hammer Pump Shotgun is perfect for close-range combat.

Another user begged Epic to buff the damage of this weapon, saying they “really, really wish it was good” because “we haven’t had a good pump meta since OG.”

However, despite some players slamming this shotgun, a portion of the comments argued that it’s still a powerful weapon when used right.

“This shotgun is god tier and I’m sick of pretending it’s not. Legit my favorite shotgun in the game, and people never see a 120+ damage body shot coming until they’ve taken it to the chest or face,” commented one user.

Meanwhile, another claimed that it “really suits” their playstyle of quickly peeking, dealing high damage, and using the SMG to finish the enemy off.

At the same time, others mentioned that while this may not be great in Zero Build, you can safely get an advantage with Build mode by popping a shot after editing a window before finishing them off with an SMG or going back to editing.

With Fortnite known to roll out hotfixes, there’s always a chance the weapons in the game may receive tweaks and balance changes.