Rocket League Batmobile suggests DC collabs might not be off the table for Fortnite

Rocket League just surprised fans by re-enabling every Batmobile, and Fortnite players are taking notice. This move signals DC-themed items might not be off the table for Fortnite – despite growing Disney ties.

Epic Games, which owns both Rocket League and Fortnite, just brought the Batmobiles back after more than a year of absence. Fans had been vocal about wanting these vehicles back, even more so after their temporary return in September 2023.

For Fortnite players, however, the news is more than just nostalgic. Many have worried that Epic’s tight relationship with Disney might mean only Marvel collabs in Fortnite, especially with Disney investing $1.5 billion into Epic Games for a new, expansive “games and entertainment universe.”

But this Rocket League Batmobile update shows that DC content could still have a future in Fortnite.

Trusted Fortnite leaker Shiina tweeted the news, writing, “Out of nowhere, every Batmobile has returned to Rocket League after YEARS… Keep in mind RL is owned by Epic Games . It looks like DC (Warner Bros) really isn’t off the table anymore, especially after Black Adam’s LEGO Fortnite skin was leaked, too 🙏.”

Shiina’s comment has given fans a ray of hope, with many seeing the tweet as an optimistic hint about future DC-Fortnite collabs.

Player reactions have been largely positive. Many expressed excitement over the possibility of DC heroes like Batman returning to Fortnite, or perhaps even new characters and skins being introduced. This potential for diverse collaborations has sparked hope that Epic’s Disney partnership won’t limit Fortnite’s legendary crossover content.

For now, Fortnite’s latest collaboration is its “Chapter 2 Remix” series, featuring rap icons like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice. These new collaborations show Epic’s interest in keeping Fortnite’s partnerships varied and exciting for its players.

As Epic Games balances multiple partnerships, players can remain hopeful for more DC content. This Rocket League update suggests that Fortnite’s future may still include a healthy mix of Marvel, DC, and other entertainment giants.