All Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event quests and rewards

Fortnite brings characters from Pirates of the Caribbean films in a new crossover event called Cursed Sails. The event also brings a bunch of quests to complete in exchange for free rewards. We’ve got you covered with all the quests and rewards right here.

With the 30.20 Reload update in Fortnite, the Pirates of the Caribbean skins and a collab event were leaked which caused excitement among fans. For several weeks Epic has been teasing the collab by releasing a map consisting of four items that are added to the Battle Royale game mode, including the Ship in a Bottle mythic.

Article continues after ad

The event is called Cursed Sails and it brings four characters from the films and a new mini-pass for players to purchase and claim rewards using Cursed Gold and Map Pieces. However, those can only be earned by completing event-specific Cursed Sails quests that are live in Fortnite.

Here’s a lowdown on all the quests and rewards available during the Cursed Sails event in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games/Disney The Cursed Sails event brings Jack Sparrow and other pirates to the island.

The Cursed Sails Fortnite event began on July 19, 2024, and will run until August 6 at 4 AM ET.

Article continues after ad

The event adds one new Mythic item, a brand new POI, four new cosmetic skins, and a brand new Cursed Sails pass that players can unlock to claim free rewards. However, to claim those rewards, you need to complete a set of quests.

All Fortnite Cursed Sails quests and rewards

Epic Games/Disney Players can complete quests to progress through the Cursed Sails pass.

You may access the latest Cursed Sails Quests by scrolling across to the Ship icon to the right of the Play button on the Menu Tab.

Complete them by engaging in activities that help you level up such as walking the plank, plundering Gold Bars, eliminating your opponents, and more.

Article continues after ad

The Cursed Sails Quests are organized into eight phases, with specific Map Pieces that need to be collected to access the next phase. Each phase of Cursed Sails Quests will be released at different times in the game until August 2 at 9 AM ET.

Article continues after ad

Pirate Code One quests

The Pirate Code One Quests went live on July 19 at 9 AM ET. Here are all the challenges and rewards associated with the questline and the reward you can get from each quest:

Article continues after ad

Quest Reward Hit headshots or eliminate opponents (10) 5,000 XP Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot (1) 5,000 XP Destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle (100) 5,000 XP Walk the plank (1) 5,000 XP Stage 1 of 2: Locate a Jar of Dirt (1) 5,000 XP Stage 2 of 2: Deliver the Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow (1) 5,000 XP Complete Pirate Code One Quests to earn Cursed Gold (5) 1500 Cursed Gold Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (65,000) 5,000 XP Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (130,000) 5,000 XP Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (195,000) 5,000 XP Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (260,000) 5,000 XP Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Islands (325,000) 5,000 XP

Currently, only Pirate Code One is available, with the remaining 7 becoming available on the following dates:

Pirate Code One Quests : July 19

: July 19 Pirate Code Two Quests : July 21

: July 21 Pirate Code Three Quests : July 23

: July 23 Pirate Code Four Quests : July 25

: July 25 Pirate Code Five Quests : July 27

: July 27 Pirate Code Six Quests : July 29

: July 29 Pirate Code Seven Quests : July 31

: July 31 Pirate Code Eight Quests: August 2

Bonus Quests

There are also some bonus quests you can complete to claim free XP and cosmetic rewards during the Cursed Sails event in Fortnite. Here are the associated challenges and rewards:

Quest Reward Stage 1 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (1,000) 5,000 XP Stage 2 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (2,000) 5,000 XP Stage 3 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (3,000) 5,000 XP Stage 4 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (4,000) 5,000 XP Stage 5 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (5,000) 5,000 XP Stage 6 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (6,000) 5,000 XP Stage 7 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (7,000) 5,000 XP Stage 8 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (8,000) 5,000 XP Stage 9 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (9,000) 5,000 XP Stage 10 of 10: Plunder Gold Bars (10,000) 5,000 XP Complete Pirate Code One Quests to unlock Map Piece One (4) 1 Map Piece Complete Pirate Code Two Quests to unlock Map Piece Two (4) 1 Map Piece Complete Pirate Code Three Quests to unlock Map Piece Three (4) 1 Map Piece Complete Pirate Code Four Quests to unlock Map Piece Four (4) 1 Map Piece Complete Pirate Code Five Quests to unlock Map Piece Five (4) 1 Map Piece Complete Pirate Code Six Quests to unlock Map Piece Six (4) 1 Map Piece Complete Pirate Code Seven Quests to unlock Map Piece Seven (4) 1 Map Piece Complete Pirate Code Eight Quests to unlock Map Piece Eight (4) 1 Map Piece Learn all Pirate Codes to unlock Jack’s Ship (8) Jack’s Ship Glider

If you’re looking to complete quests the easy way, check out where you can get a Flint Knock Pistol, the best weapons in Chapter 5 Season 3, and the Pirate Cannons in the new Shipwreck Shallows POI.