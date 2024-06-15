Fortnite: All Raiding the Rig quests & how to complete them

Raiding the Rig story quests have just arrived in Fortnite thanks to the v30.10 update and here’s how you can complete all of them.

Fortnite’s v30.10 update didn’t just introduce a new Fortnite Festival season featuring Metallica but also a bunch of new quests. In Chapter 5, Season 3, we’re introduced to a new set of challenges from the Raiding the Rig Story Quests.

These challenges will require you to visit certain NPCs and locations and deal damage to enemies and structures. If you want to rack up XP and level up your Battle Pass to unlock all the skins, you wouldn’t want to miss out on them.

Here are all the Raiding the Rig quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3, and how to complete them.

How to complete all Raiding the Rig quests in Fortnite

Epic Games Sandy Steppes POI, one of the locations you’ll need to visit during in the Raiding the Rig quests in Fortnite.

Below is a list of all Fortnite’s Raiding the Rig story quests.

Quest How to complete Get intel from Brite Raider and Rust (2) Visit Brite Raider’s and Rust’s locations, which will be shown on your map once you track this quest. Talk about Megalo Don’s plans to them to progress. Collect a security card from guards at Redline Rig (1) Visit the Redline Rig POI on the map and eliminate any of the guards. Loot a Security Card from them once you’ve defeated them. Upload data to Hope from terminals at Redline Rig (3) Head to the three terminals marked with an exclamation icon in Redline Rig. Interact with them to upload the data to Hope. Destroy structures at Megalo Depot or Brutal Beachhead (20) Head to either Megalo Depot or Brutal Beachead POI on the map and use your pickaxe, or whatever weapon you prefer, to destroy structures in the place. Damage opponents at Megalo Depot or Brutal Beachhead (500) Head to either location and attack the NPCs to rack up damage. Steal the Pandora Gem at Brutal Beachhead (1) Pick up the Pandora Gem in the garage at Brutal Beachhead. Deliver the Pandora Gem to Hope (1) Talk to Hope at Sandy Steppes to wrap up the quest.

That sums up all you need to know about all the Raiding the Rig quests in Fortnite and how to complete them. Completing each quest in this list will give you 15,000 XP as a reward, which is an excellent addition to help you level up. Alternatively, you can check out some of the best Creative maps in the game for extra XP.