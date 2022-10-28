All campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Campfires can be used to heal yourself or complete challenges in Fortnite, so we’ve put together a guide of their locations to help you find them in no time at all.

Every season of Fortnite there are plenty of surprises and useful things to find around the map, whether it’s NPCs that sell rare weapons, hidden landmarks with plenty of loot, or boss fights for a real challenge.

One of the more common (but no less useful) things you’ll occasionally come across is campfires. These guiding lights can give you health in a pinch and also earn you some XP every time you light them.

While they may not be the most exciting things, sometimes you’ll need to find one to complete a quest, so we’ve got the best locations for you to find campfires in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 below.

Where to find campfires in Fortnite

Some of the best locations to find campfires in Fortnite are Cloudy Condos, Synapse Station, and the edge of the map north of Lustrous Lagoon as there are plenty of campfires in and around these areas.

It shouldn’t be too hard to find a campfire wherever you are on the island, but as a general rule, it’s best to stick to the eastern side of the map and avoid the snow-covered areas at the northwestern corner.

Campfire locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

You can see all the campfire locations at the southern part of the Fortnite map below:

We’ve zoomed in on the southern part of the map as that’s where most campfires seem to be. It also means you can see the exact locations rather than a more general area.

Once you’ve found a campfire, lighting it is as simple as approaching it and pressing the ‘interact’ button that appears on the screen. Stand close enough (but not too close!) and it will slowly heal you.

