Applebee’s unveils new $1 Halloween cocktail for spooky season 

Applebee’s are renowned for their limited-edition ‘Dollarita’ deal, allowing customers to snag a margarita for only $1. Now, the chain are back at it again with a brand new seasonal offer that allows you to grab a spooky Halloween-themed cocktail for the same price.

The chain’s $1 cocktails became a viral sensation on TikTok throughout the course of 2024, with customers rushing over to their local establishments to grab as many value drinks as possible.

Now, Applebee’s have released a brand new beverage perfect for the spooky season, featuring rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime and garnished with a ghoulish gummy brain full of lively flavor. Officially called the Dollar Zombie, this one is set to become a staple of the chain this October.

Article continues after ad

Applebee’s The Boozy Buckets come in two new spooky flavors

As well as the new dollar beverage, the chain are also releasing a series of other value drink options. These include:

$5 Boo Lagoon – A Mucho cocktail featuring Bacardí Superior Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curaçao, and pineapple juice.

Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash – A Booze-free beverage that combines Mountain Dew with blue raspberry and blackberry flavors.

There are also $10 Boozy Buckets for sale, including two new flavors:

Article continues after ad

Franken Mama – A blue Bahama Mama featuring Bacardí Superior Rum and a tropical mix of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime, garnished with gummy brains.

Dracula’s Juice – A concoction of Patron Silver Tequila and Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine with triple sec, strawberry, and lemon.

Each of the new drink offerings are currently available nationwide at participating Applebee’s locations.

This new drinks menu would go great with the latest Applebee hack, which saw a TikTok user go viral for showing how you could get a burger for half the price.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to get your hands on more seasonal offerings, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Starbucks all have dropped their fall-time menus.