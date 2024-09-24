Sonic releases bright green ‘witch’ drink for Halloween and it’s going viral

Sonic are getting ready for the spooky season, unveiling a brand new Halloween-themed drink that’s guaranteed to have you feeling festive.

Back in June, Sonic introduced their Flavorista Favorites menu, which included six new premium beverages, featuring classic soft drinks and inventive slushes, lemonades, and more.

They were met with unwavering popularity, and as a result, Sonic have taken note and released a brand new flavor that’s perfect for fall, the Witch’s Brew Slush Float.

Article continues after ad

This new flavor combines the tartness of a green apple-flavored slush with salted caramel bubbles, loaded with a heap of soft serve, and finished with a layer of salted caramel bubbles for some added texture.

The new drink will be available to purchase nationwide across the US on September 30, but, if you’re an app user, you can grab it right now via Sonic’s early access.

After the drink was announced, it cast a spell over customers on social media, with many eager to try out the new seasonal offering.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’ll definitely give it a try,” one wrote, while another said that it sounded “lowkey fire.”

Many were surprised that Sonic had taken so long to reintroduce a green apple-flavored beverage. The chain formerly sold a green apple slush back in 2018, but it was quietly discontinued despite its popularity among guests.

“I’m just interested that Sonic is bringing back Green Apple slush. This used to be my flavor until they got rid of it.”

Article continues after ad

“FINALLY GREEN APPLE,” another commenter exclaimed, clearly pleased to see its return.

If you’re looking for more festive beverages to get your hands on, you’re in luck. Starbucks have just brought out a new latte flavor that sounds so delicious, it just might rival the iconic Pumpkin Spice for the top spot this year.