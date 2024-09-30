Baskin Robbins reveal bizarre ‘Spooktacular’ pizza in time for Halloween

Baskin Robbins has already given us a ton of tasty treats to indulge in this fall, and now the chain is back at it again with another goodie to get your hands on, and it’s unlike any you’ve ever seen from the popular ice cream chain before.

Back in September, Baskin Robbins made all of our Autumn dreams come true, releasing two new flavors that gave us all the cozy fall-time vibes.

One of these included the release of the ever-popular German Chocolate Cake Ice Cream, which is regarded as one of their most popular seasonal offerings after it was first introduced back in 1965.

Baskin-Robbins Baskin Robbins is serving up an unusual treat this year

Now, there’s plenty more to get your hands on this Halloween season, as Baskin Robbins has brought out a brand new ice-cream flavor, as well as a pizza, of all things.

Without further ado, you’ll be able to dig into the following this October:

Twix Caramel Crunch – Features a combination of salted caramel and malted chocolate ice creams paired with Twix cookie bar pieces, blonde cookie pieces, and salted caramel swirls.

Spooktacular Polar Pizza – Featuring a chocolate chip cookie crust topped with Twix Caramel Crunch, M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candies, Halloween sprinkles, and drizzled with fudge topping. The pizza is designed to share with friends and family while you take part in the festivities.

These new treats are currently available in Baskin Robbins stores nationwide and can be ordered for pickup in as little as 15 minutes.

If you’re on the hunt for more seasonal fast food releases, Sonic has just released a Witch’s Brew drink, and it involves one of the chain’s most anticipated flavors. As well as this, Krispy Kreme has also unveiled a ‘Golden Harvest’ donut collection inspired by some of your favorite fall-time treats.