Starbucks has a surprise fall-time drink that will rival popular Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Starbucks have unveiled another seasonal latte flavor that’s said to taste exactly like fall, blending together baking spices, pecan flavors, and rich brown butter that give us all the festive feels.

The fall menu at Starbucks is one of the most anticipated drops of the year, as we delve into another year of sugar cookies, warm pastries, and cream cheese muffins.

But there’s no denying that it’s the cozy drinks at Starbucks that we look forward to the most, after spending late summer dreaming about that first sip of Pumpkin Spiced Latte, or Apple Crisp Cream Chai.

But Starbucks has surprised customers this year, bringing out a new beverage called the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte that might become your new fall-time favorite.

According to the product description, the new drink features “a nutty taste and aroma with savory brown buttery notes that complement the flavors of Starbucks Blonde Espresso.

“It’s topped with a creamy cap of oat milk foam in the hot version, and a nondairy vanilla sweet cream cold foam on the iced beverage. Both are finished with a few shakes of sweet and savory pecan crunch topping.”

It comes in two different versions, including:

Starbucks Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte – Includes Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso and oat milk mixed together with notes of pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices, finished with a pecan crunch topping.

Iced Starbucks Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte – Just like the heated version, this beverage contains oat milk combined with pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices, but also has non dairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam loaded on top, as well as a pecan crunch topping.

The new release also includes a Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam, which you can use as a topping for your regular coffee order.

The new drinks are currently available nationwide across the US for a limited time.

If you’re looking for some new spooky drinkware to sip your Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte from, Starbucks have unveiled their seasonal collection, and it features the return of the iconic slime drip cup.