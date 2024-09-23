McDonald’s reveal two new frappe flavors for fall

McDonald’s have just brought out two fall-time offerings that are perfect for the spooky season, but it turns out they’re super exclusive.

When we think of festive frappes, our mind often wanders to the beloved pumpkin spice treats offered seasonally by the likes of Starbucks and Dunkin’. It’s safe to say that McDonald’s isn’t on our list of go-to places for Autumn beverages.

This year, however, the chain is switching things up, releasing two new frappes that are guaranteed to give you all the cozy vibes. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to try out these upcoming beverages, they’re currently only being sold in Japan.

The overseas branch created a post on social media showcasing the new products, asking customers if they could “Feel Autumn coming” with their new offerings.

The new drinks are inspired by classic seasonal flavors, and come in two different varieties, including:

Apple Caramel Frappe – Bursting with rich, sweet, tart apple flavors, this one also features black tea extract, along with a generous helping of whipped cream and is topped with decadent caramel sauce.

– Bursting with rich, sweet, tart apple flavors, this one also features black tea extract, along with a generous helping of whipped cream and is topped with decadent caramel sauce. Grape Frappe – This frappe is unique as it’s been made from Kyoho grapes, which are incredibly popular in Japan. Kyoho grapes are particularly sweet in nature, making them the perfect option for a desert-based frappe. This one is loaded with whipped cream and then topped with grape-flavored pearl chocolate to give it an added crunch.

In addition to the beverages, McDonald’s Japan are also releasing a Salty Butter Caramel Macaron to tuck into while you’re sipping the new drinks.

Making their official debut on September 25, the frappes are priced at an affordable 490 yen, which translates to approximately US$3.50.

This isn’t the only international release that’s got US McDonald’s fans feeling envious, however. Earlier this September, Starbucks Japan announced that they were bringing out a sweet potato flavored coffee.