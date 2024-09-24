Pepsi introduces wild new craft soda lineup that includes pickle inspired drink

PepsiCo are introducing an innovative line of beverages that push the boundaries of typical flavor combinations, and one of these new drinks takes inspiration from one of the most viral foods of 2024, pickles.

If you consider yourself somewhat of a novelty seeker when it comes to trying out new snacks and beverages, then you might be tempted by the new DRIPS lineup Pepsi are trialing this September.

The brand is releasing a total of eight new drinks, each of which have been inspired by the most iconic PepsiCo beverages, including Mountain Dew, Rockstar, and Lipton Iced Tea. Paired together with fruit syrups, creams, popping boba, fruits and berries, these are designed to get your taste buds tingling.

PepsiCo The new drinks are super exclusive

Without further ado, the new drinks menu includes:

Pepsi Forever Smores – Coconut and lime finished with smores over whipped cream.

Starry Berry Basil – Starry, strawberry and basil finished with diced strawberries, lime, and basil seeds.

Starry Dragon Fruit Blast – Starry and watermelon garnished with dragon fruit.

Dew Dill Chill – Mountain Dew, cucumber and basil garnished with a dill pickle spear.

Dew Spicy Splash – Mountain Dew, lime, chamoy and Tajin garnished with a gummy worm.

Lipton Mango Horchata – Lipton Lemon iced tea with mango, and coconut horchata over strawberry boba, finished with cold foam.

Tropicana Cotton Candy Lemonade – Tropicana Lemonade over candy boba, finished with floating cotton candy.

Rockstar Pineapple Upside Down Cake – Rockstar Focus with orange, pineapple, and grenadine finished with whipped cream and a colorful orange wheel.

Unfortunately, if you’re eager to try out one of these combos, you might need to take a road trip, as they’re currently only being sold in New York, via the mobile DRIPS by Pepsi truck.

The truck is situated at Domino Park on the Williamsburg waterfront until September 29 on Saturday and Sunday from 1 – 7 PM. Prices start at $6.99.

If the pickle trend of 2024 is anything to go by, the Dew Dill Chill will be the most popular drink on offer from PepsiCo this September.

Several brands have released their own pickle goodies throughout the course of 2024, with perhaps the strangest being these pickle-flavored cupcakes.