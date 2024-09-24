Stanley’s Halloween Quencher is already going viral and it’s not even out yet

Iconic cup brand Stanley have just dropped the news that they’re releasing a brand new cup that’s perfect for the upcoming spooky season, and it’s already going viral.

This is the second Stanley release that we’ve been gifted this September. Earlier this month, the brand released a Pumpkin Spice cup collection, boasting burnt orange hues that gave us all the cozy vibes.

Just days after their release, they became a TikTok sensation, with users clamoring to purchase them.

Now, Stanley have unveiled another fall-time cup that’s taking social media by storm, and they’ve not even released it yet.

The Halloween Quencher 40oz H2.0 FlowState Tumbler features an all-black design, with a textured spiderweb in noir gloss embellished on the front. Both the logo and the lid are lime colored and glow in the dark so that you can continue the party into the night.

Stanley The new cup features a cobweb embellished on the front

Like every Stanley FlowState Tumbler, this one fits perfectly into your car’s cup holder, is dishwasher safe, has a reusable straw, and is double wall insulated so that you can keep your drinks cooler for longer.

The new cup will make its debut on October 4, priced at $50, available to purchase on Stanley’s official website.

After an Instagram post was shared showcasing the new spooky design, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on it, writing: “The only Stanley I’ve ever cared about, how cool!”

“10/4 is my birthday!! Gotta get me one. Thanks for the info,” another wrote, clearly hyped.

“Was I expecting more? Yes, am I still going to buy it? Yes,” one commented, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

“I love it but I already have 2 cups and $50 is a bit steep,” another wrote in regard to the price.

Despite this, several commented wishing prospective buyers luck in securing one, predicting that it was “going to go so fast.”

Stanley’s Halloween cup isn’t the only drinkware that’s going this season. Starbucks have also brought out a their fall time range, and it includes the return of the legendary slime drip cup.