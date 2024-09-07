McDonald’s is bringing back iconic Halloween buckets but fans aren’t thrilled

McDonald’s fans are ‘booing’ the return of its collectible Halloween buckets, slamming the new design as a “downgrade.”

Many McDonald’s customers aren’t too thrilled by this year’s Boo Buckets, expressing their frustration over the redesign of the fast food chain’s collectible Halloween buckets.

According to an Instagram post from food news account Snackolator, the lineup includes four different bucket designs, but rather than showcasing four distinct Halloween characters, each bucket features a slightly altered version of a yellow-eyed monster.

Last year’s designs included “Skeleton Orange,” “Mummy White,” “Vampire Purple,” and “Monster Green.” In contrast, this year’s buckets come in blue, green, orange, and white, each adorned with its own unique monster illustration on the front.

The 2024 Boo Buckets don’t come with lids like they used to, but they now feature the McDonald’s Golden Arches on the handles, a change from the 2023 design where the handles matched the color of each bucket.

In the caption of their post, Snackolator noted that McDonald’s revealed this 2024 lineup in another country, so the design might still differ for U.S. locations. However, fans are worried that this could be the final look for this year’s Boo Buckets, and have flooded the comments with criticism over the redesign.

“Yuck, downgrade. Also, can we get a real lid,” one person wrote. “I think you all misunderstood why we liked the boo buckets lol, we like the nostalgia,” another critic said.

“Boooooooooo. And not the spooky kind,” a third added, while another commented: “These are cute but nowhere near as cute or iconic as the originals or even last year’s.”

As stated by Snackolator, fans can expect the collectible Boo Buckets to arrive at their local McDonald’s around October 14, or a few days later.