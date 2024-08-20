This genius hack will get you an Applebee’s burger for half the price

With the rising costs of fast food, we’re all looking for ways to enjoy the same delicious meals for less; and this new TikTok hack has got your covered for your next meal at Applebee’s.

The fast-casual restaurant is known for their all-American bar menu, as well as their iconic all-you-can-eat buffet that runs in-store periodically throughout the year.

But, if you’re in the mood for something bigger than wings and ribs, this hack involves good old fashioned cheeseburgers.

Kayleigh Leon, a popular TikTok food blogger with over 27 million likes posted a video on August 19, 2024 showing the kid’s meal at Applebee’s compared to the adults’ one. The video gained 186,000 views in just under 12 hours, and shows customers how to get major discount on their meal.

Kayleigh shows a side-by-side comparison of an Applebee’s standard cheeseburger and fries meal with a kids’ version of the same thing, and spoiler alert, you can’t even tell the difference.

Both burgers, which are served in a shiny and delicious looking brioche bun, are the exact same size and come with the same portion of fries.

But get this; the adults’ one costs $12.99, and the kids’ one costs $6.99 and comes with a drink. So, you’re getting a meal for half the price.

Of course, this isn’t the case at all restaurants, where the kids’ meal is usually significantly smaller, but Applebee’s aren’t playing around with their burgers.

People in the comments were gobsmacked, with one person noting, “The portion sizes look pretty much identical to me right now lol.”

Others were confirming that this hack is a great trick across the board at the popular chain restaurant, “We always order for pickup and 3/4 of us order from the kids menu and we save so much money.”

People were sharing similar experiences at other chain restaurants too, with one person saying that the kids’ and adults’ burgers at Culver’s are also identical: “The kids meal is not only cheaper it’s literally the same as a small meal and it comes with ice cream.”

Someone also mentioned that the kids’ cheese pizza at Cheesecake Factory is the exactly same as their flatbread cheese pizza on the regular menu which costs $3 more. The more you know.

If you want to find out other secret ways that you can save money, check out our guide on the true meaning behind Costco’s pricing.