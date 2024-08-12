Dunkin’ set to reveal Fall menu with brand new ‘Munchkin’ Halloween bucket

Dunkin’s Fall menu has just been leaked, and as well as containing several indulgent snacks and beverages, the brand is also bringing out a brand new Halloween bucket.

As the summer season draws to a close, we find ourselves preparing for our favorite falltime treats. Halloween brings a bevy of fast food releases, from our beloved Pumpkin Spiced Latte from Starbucks to the ever-popular buckets handed out by McDonald’s in place of paper bags .

This year, however, Dunkin’ truly have it all, as can be seen in their falltime menu, which was leaked by popular food blogger, Markie Devo. Customers can look forward to new beverages, food, and merchandise this year.

Without further ado, the new Dunkin’ drinks include:

Dunkalatte – This drink incorporates Dunkin’s unique ‘Coffee Milk’; combining rich espresso with Coffee Milk made with Dunkin’ coffee extract. This can be ordered hot or iced.

– This drink incorporates Dunkin’s unique ‘Coffee Milk’; combining rich espresso with Coffee Milk made with Dunkin’ coffee extract. This can be ordered hot or iced. Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte – The chain’s classic beverage returns and can be ordered hot or iced.

– The chain’s classic beverage returns and can be ordered hot or iced. Almond Spice – Coffee made with a pumpkin swirl, toasted almond flavor shot, and almond milk, available hot or iced.

– Coffee made with a pumpkin swirl, toasted almond flavor shot, and almond milk, available hot or iced. Potion Macchiato – Espresso and marshmallow Ube swirl paired together to create a purple-colored Macchiato that can be ordered hot or iced.

The new food items feature:

Pumpkin Donut and Munchkins

Pumpkin Muffin

Apple Cider Donut

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon

Spider Donut

Halloween Sprinkle Takeover

As well as the new menu, Dunkin’ customers also have some new merch to look forward to, including a brand new Halloween bucket that’s perfect for containing all of your candy.

The Halloween Munchkins Bucket holds 50 Munchkins and will be available while supplies last. It features a bold purple color, with a Dunkin’ logo and an array of Munchkin-shaped Halloween characters such as ghosts and pumpkins holding their own trick-or-treat buckets.

The first half of the Fall menu is set to drop on August 28, while the second half will launch on October 16 across the US at participating locations.

Rival doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has already announced its Fall menu, and it includes the return of two classic items.