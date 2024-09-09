Krispy Kreme unveil Golden Harvest Collection with new fall-time flavors

Krispy Kreme have unveiled their all-new Harvest Collection, and it features some of our very favorite fall-time flavors.

Krispy Kreme have been getting into the festive spirit early this year, releasing their Essential Pumpkin Spice collection in early August. This saw the brand bring back two of its most popular seasonal items, including the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

These seasonal items are available until November 28 and customers can purchase the doughnut individually or it can be ordered as part of a dozen.

Yet, the releases don’t stop there. Further menu items have just been leaked, and they feature four new flavors that scream fall time. These leaks include:

Oatmeal Kreme Pie

Maple Buttercream

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Apple Filled Spice

An image was shared by popular food blogger Markie Devo, which showed the new donuts, but informed subscribers that: “No (flavor) descriptions are available yet.”

The new menu is speculated to drop on September 16, so make sure to keep an eye out on the brand’s social media accounts.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only donut brand bringing out seasonal offerings this year, however. Dunkin’s Autumn menu has also been revealed, and it features seven new food offerings, as well as four new beverages.

As well as this, they’re also releasing a ‘Halloween Munchkins Bucket,’ which features a bold purple color, with a Dunkin’ logo embellished on the front, along with a host of Halloween characters on the front, including Frankenstein and a bright orange pumpkin.

If you’re into Halloween buckets, McDonald’s has also brought back their legendary Boo Buckets this year, but not everyone is sold on the new design.