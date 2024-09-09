Wendy’s release ‘Frosty Frights’ toys and TikTok is obsessed

Wendy’s is bringing some Halloween-themed nostalgia this spooky season, releasing their Frosty Frights Kids’ meal toys that have TikTok feeling nostalgic.

The Halloween fast food releases are already rushing in, with the release of brand new Halloween Buckets from both Dunkin’ and McDonald’s.

The Halloween Munchkins Bucket from Dunkin’ holds 50 Munchkins (miniature donuts) and drops on October 16. It features a rich purple color, complete with a Dunkin’ logo and an array of Halloween-themed characters adorning the surface.

As well as this, McDonald’s are also bringing back their legendary Boo Buckets this year, featuring four new colors and characters. However, some fans were disappointed by the new handle design, which was modeled after the chain’s golden arches, rather than simply matching the color of each bucket.

Wendy’s The new designs feature some of your favorite spooky characters.

There’s one Halloween release this year, however, that’s blown customers away, and it comes from Wendy’s.

The brand has brought out a series of new kids’ meal toys called ‘Frosty Frights,’ featuring collectible toys that turn the iconic Wendy’s Frosty into a Halloween-themed character. Each comes with a sticker pack to seal the deal. Some of the new designs include:

Coolie Ghoulie

Cold Spell

Franken Frosty

BRRR Beast

Frosty Bite

Junior

TikTok users were enthralled by the new toys, heading over to their local Wendy’s to grab themselves a kiddie meal.

One man claimed this was his first time visiting the fast food chain in a decade, determined to snag one of the collectibles.

He managed to snag ‘Frosty Bite,’ modeled after a vampire, complete with fangs and bat wings. He was clearly impressed, telling Wendy’s that they’d just made a “fan for life.”

Commenters were equally obsessed, with one asking: “Why do I want these so badly?”

“I got the Franken Frosty yesterday,” another shared, sharing that it was “so cute.”

“I had to get my grandson the whole set and myself a purple witch. They are adorable,” one wrote.

The Frosty Frights are currently on sale nationwide across the US while supplies last.

This isn’t the first time Wendy’s has gone viral for their kids’ meal toys. Back in June, adults everywhere were losing it after Wendy’s released the “perfect” collectible.

