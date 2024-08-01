Applebee’s bring back fan-favorite all-you-can-eat buffet but it won’t last long

Applebee’s are bringing back their ever-popular all-you-can-eat buffet, serving some of their best-loved food, but it’s only back for a limited time, so you’ll need to take advantage while it lasts.

One of Applebee’s most famous deals is the Dollarita, where you can snag a margarita cocktail for only $1. This popular TikTok drink trend returned in May, when the chain brought back their value beverages, quickly becoming a viral sensation. Now, they’ve got even more deals to take advantage of this summer.

Relaunching their all-you-can-eat buffet, customers will be able to tuck into classic menu items sold at Applebee’s, including Boneless Wings, Riblets, and Double Crunch Shrimp.

You can either choose one, or mix and match and grab your meal with a side of coleslaw and endless fries, all for $15.99.

If you opt for the boneless wings, you can choose from six different sauce options: Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, and Honey Pepper.

The riblets are slow-cooked, and coated in a choice of either Honey BBQ or sweet Asian Chile sauce.

Finally, the shrimp are served with a side of cocktail sauce for dipping.

Bear in mind that this deal is available to dine-in customers only, and that pricing may vary from location to location.

All-you-can-eat buffets have become incredibly popular throughout the course of 2024. We’ve witnessed several viral videos of people posting hacks to get the most out of the experience. In one, a man actually took a plastic bag along with him after raiding the buffet table, before proceeding to tip all of the leftover contents in.

In another, a woman ate for eight hours straight at the Fogo De Chao buffet, timing herself for accuracy, before finally being kicked out by staff.