Does Off The Grid have crossplay? Cross-platform settings explained

Off The Grid is a brand new take on the saturated Battle Royale genre, combining classic extraction shooter gameplay with cyberpunk aesthetics.

Like any new large-scale Battle Royale, having a healthy player base is essential for those looking to find full and exciting lobbies. Support for crossplay is commonplace in the genre, but specific technical difficulties are involved in its execution, not least tracking down and banning cheaters.

So, with all that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in Off The Grid.

Does Off The Grid support crossplay?

Gunzilla Games

Off The Grid is currently in Early Access and doesn’t support crossplay at this stage. That said, Gunzilla Games has promised full crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation players at an unconfirmed later date. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on your perspective), for PC players, you will be locked into matches exclusively with others on the same platform.

The developer has been notably tight-lipped on its plans for crossplay in this initial period and moving forward. In an interview with Game Rant in May, the team had this to say on its overall approach.

“By enabling cross-play, we aim to create a more inclusive and connected gaming community, breaking down the barriers that previously separated players based on their choice of console. Our team has worked hard to ensure that cross-play will not affect gameplay balance and that all players will have equal opportunities to succeed.”

The notable lack of mentions for PC players does suggest that crossplay for them isn’t on the cards any time soon, but we will update this guide if anything changes.