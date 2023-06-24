How to get the Metian Armor in Final Fantasy 16

Equippable armor is a cornerstone of Final Fantasy 16, and if you want to get your hands on some of the best gear in the game, look no further than the Metian Armor.

The Metian Armor comes in two pieces: The Metian Cross and the Metian Bonds, which you can get at the same place after completing some of the Main Story quests. Here’s what you need to do.

Where is the Metian Armor in Final Fantasy 16?

The Metian Armor is the reward for completing one of the main story quests. Once you’ve completed the Main Story quest called Holding On, you’ll receive both the Metian Cross and the Metian Bonds after a cutscene with Lady Hanna.

The Metian Cross is the belt, and it grants you 45 defence and 12 health. The Metian Bonds, which are the Vanbraces, give you the same stats as the Cross.

The Metian Armor can’t be reinforced, but if you want to start upgrading your other armors, you’ll also have to unlock the blacksmith, which means doing some side objectives with the Forge. For a full breakdown of what you’ll need to do, check out our guide here.

