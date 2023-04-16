Final Fantasy 16 scalpers ask astronomical prices for Collector’s Editions

Scalpers are asking insane prices for the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy 16 ahead of the game’s June 22 release date.

On April 13, PlayStation held a State of Play dedicated to Final Fantasy 16. The presentation served as a 20-minute preview of the Square Enix title two months before it drops as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Before the State of Play, Final Fantasy 16 revealed the name of Clive Rosfield’s Chocobo: Ambrosia.

In addition to the Standard and Deluxe Editions, fans can purchase the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy 16 exclusively on the Square Enix website. For $349.99, purchasers gain access to the whole game and unique items like a Metal Eikon Pin Collection and a cloth map of Valisthea. However, scalpers have asked for much more on eBay.

eBay scalpers list Final Fantasy 16 Collector’s Edition for $900

Square Enix

As reported by TheGamer, sellers have posted listings of FF16’s Collector’s Edition way above the retail cost. Considering the limited supply, eBay prices average around $500 to $700. One copy would set a player back $900 – almost three times the standard asking price.

If gamers can’t afford the expensive Final Fantasy 16’s Collector’s Edition, the Deluxe Edition costs $99.99. The latter includes the base game, a Digital Mini Artbook, and a Digital Mini Soundtrack. Meanwhile, the Standard Edition goes for $69.99.

Alongside the State of Play, Final Fantasy 16 also gave prospective players a first look at Valisthea’s environment. The region – located between the two continents of Ash and Storm – takes inspiration from medieval Europe. The short video highlighted Valisthea’s impressive landscapes while following Clive through jungles and deserts.

At this time, Final Fantasy 16 is currently on track to be Square Enix’s most significant release of 2023. The highly anticipated JRPG arrives as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on June 22, 2023.