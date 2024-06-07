Black Myth: Wukong trailer and pre-order bonuses revealed at Summer Game Fest

Black Myth: Wukong’s launch is almost here, and Summer Game Fest has brought a new cinematic trailer and pre-order information for the hotly-anticipated Action RPG.

Fromsoft fans are almost certain to love this high-stakes souls-like adventure, which is adapting and reinterpreting the legendary Journey to the West in intriguing ways. With all kinds of characters, powers, and impactful boss battles ripped straight out of myth and given a fascinating new coat of paint.

Black Myth’s pre-order trailer is below, promising clashes with ancient, fearsome warriors, awe-inspiring dragons, and more. Check it out and discover all the bonuses available.

As re-confirmed by the new trailer, Black Myth: Wukong will launch on August 20th.

With all eyes locked on this game since its first promising trailer, many will have already decided whether or not to dive into the world of Black Myth.

Players who are already certain about their purchase will be happy to see Black Myth’s range of pre-order bonuses available. The Deluxe edition comes with many incredible physical extras, including collectibles ripped straight out of the game, as well as a stylish steel case.

Game Science

The Deluxe edition artifacts are comprised of a stamp and postcard set, as well as the Thunderstone ring, Wind Chime necklace, Golden Sun Crow pin, The Constricting Headband replica headwear, and the Chaos at the Peach Banquet wall scroll.

Black Myth: Wukong will also launch with a Collector’s edition, containing everything present in the Deluxe edition and more. The Collector’s edition also comes with an expanded steel case and the Confront Destiny protagonist figurine, as well as a Teaching of the Heart Sutra wall scroll and warranty certificate.

Black Myth: Wukong has gained legions of fans through its enticing trailers, and it’s hard to believe that the game is finally almost here. This launch trailer brings Wukong one step closer to eager gamers’ hands.