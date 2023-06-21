Will Final Fantasy 16 get DLC?

Wondering whether Final Fantasy 16 will have DLC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know.

While Final Fantasy 16 features various pre-order bonuses and unique unlockables, many players will be wondering whether the game will feature any DLC and post-launch content.

After all, when Clive’s adventure comes to an end, adventurers may wish to further extend their stay in the world of Valisthea. Whether it’s adding tougher content or story missions that further the story, there are plenty of ways Square Enix could expand upon Final Fantasy 16.

So, without further ado, here’s what we know about Final Fantasy 16 DLC and the likelihood of any post-launch content launching in the future.

Is Final Fantasy 16 getting DLC?

No, there is currently no plan to release Final Fantasy 16 DLC after the game’s launch. This news was announced via Final Fantasy 16 producer, Naoki Yoshida, who revealed to Game Informer that the team is purely focused on delivering a great experience in the base game.

“It’s a one-off game,” Yoshida explained. “We’re asking players to pay the full price for this experience, and so we want an experience that’s going to equal the amount of money that players are going to be paying and we want them to have satisfaction equal to what they paid or even more than that.”

Square Enix Many Final Fantasy players will be keen to continue Clive’s adventure.

However, plans for Final Fantasy 16 DLC aren’t completely out of the question. Yoshida and his team are keen to see fan reactions before they commit to any future content updates. “We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and fall in love with Clive’s story and want to see more of the world and more of its characters,” the producer said.

Well, if early demo impressions are anything to go off of, it looks as though Final Fantasy 16 could prove incredibly popular amongst series fans and newcomers alike. Yoshida did note that they “always want to consider DLC or spinoffs or those types of things where you can learn more about the game,” but for now, they’re focused on delivering on the base game.

That’s everything we know about whether Final Fantasy 16 will receive DLC. Make sure you check out our Final Fantasy 16 page for all the latest news and updates.

