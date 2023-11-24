Get Final Fantasy 16 for half price in Amazon Black Friday deal

Bring home Final Fantasy 16 for PlayStation 5 with a massive 50% off as a part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

Attention RPG fans, this Black Friday brings a royal 50% price slash for Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5, exclusively at Amazon. This summons the next era in Square Enix’s long-running saga straight into your library for half its normal cost.

Set in the magical realm of Valisthea, FF16 weaves an epic tale of deadly factions warring over the power of fading Mothercrystals – whose blessed aether still fuels society’s sorceries and technologies.

With the crystals now flickering out, a bloody battle erupts as nations send their Dominants to seize control – men and women harboring the essence of a devastating Eikon within. Players assume the role of Clive Rosfield, hardened warrior and First Shield to the Archduke of Rosaria.

When tragedy shatters his peaceful life, Clive embarks on a quest to uncover truths kept secret by the holy crystals for centuries – ultimately vowing to destroy these seemingly sacred icons that have manipulated mankind for so long.

Save as much as 50% on Final Fantasy 16 this Black Friday

Sizing up as a potential Game of the Year contender, Final Fantasy 16 can be bought now with a 50% cut from the price only at Amazon’s Black Friday sale – ending November 28.

So adventurers must act fast to feel this discount before time runs out and claim Square Enix’s RPG phenomenon for half off!

