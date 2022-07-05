FFXIV update 6.18 patch notes: Data center travel, Asphodelos Savage changes & PvP balancing

Sam Smith . 3 hours ago

The release of Endwalker had plenty of server issues, but things seem to have stablized.

Final Fantasy XIV 6.18 patch is now live and will change the way players swap servers through FFXIV’s data centers.

Final Fantasy XIV Online 6.18 patch will now allow you to switch data centers at will, something that will let you play with friends on far more other than was possible before. Be aware, you can only visit servers that are for your region.

However, the patch still opens up a world of possibilities for friends who’ve always wanted to play together, but have been locked into a set data center within the game. The FFXIV 6.18 update brings a range of changes, below, we’ll cover them all in the patch notes.

Square Enix The 6.18 patch will update various features as well as just data center travel.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.18

Remember that Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.18 patch is not to be confused with patch 6.2 Buried Memory. This is a different update that goes live in August and is more geared around post-Endwalker content.

The 6.18 patch is for the data center update, however, it will add a lot of other things to the game once the maintenance has finished.

Full patch notes for 6.18

You can check out the full notes for Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.18 below:

Battle System

The weekly restriction on receiving Unsung Blades of Asphodelos from Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle has been removed.

The following adjustments have been made to Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage):

Two treasure coffers will now always appear. Furthermore, the weekly restriction on rewards obtained from coffers has been removed.

The weekly entrance restriction on all areas of Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage) has been removed.

Players may now proceed directly to any circle of Pandæmonium: Asphodelos (Savage).

The item required to enhance weapons purchased with Allagan tomestones of astronomy, Radiant Roborant, can be purchased from the following vendor: Nesvaaz, Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0)

Item Required: Aglaia Coin

After acquiring the items to enhance your equipment from J’lakshai, Wilmetta, or Nesvaaz, speak with Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X:10.9 Y:10.4) and exchange them for augmented gear of your choice.

PvP

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:

Paladin

Holy Sheltron: Damage reduction of the Knight’s Resolve effect has been reduced from 20% to 15%.

Marauder / Warrior

Onslaught: Base potency has been increased from 400 to 500. Maximum potency has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

Orogeny: Base potency has been increased from 800 to 1,000. Maximum potency has been increased from 8,000 to 10,000.

Dark Knight

Bloodspiller: Base potency has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000. The threshold for reaching maximum potency has been changed from HP below 20% to HP below 25%.

Eventide: Base potency has been increased from 1 to 10,000.

Gunbreaker

Burst Strike: Potency has been increased from 6,000 to 7,000.

Hypervelocity: Potency has been increased from 2,000 to 3,000. Barrier potency of the Junction Tank bonus has been increased from 5,000 to 6,000. Potency increase of the Junction DPS bonus has been changed from 4,000 to 5,000. Cure potency of the Junction Healer bonus has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000.

Ninja

Seiton Tenchu: Duration of the Unsealed Seiton Tenchu effect has been reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Machinist

Blast Charge: Now grants a movement speed increase when Overheated.

Aether Mortar: Potency has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000. Barrier potency has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000.

Dancer

Honing Dance: Potency has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000.

Reverse Cascade: Potency has been increased from 5,000 to 6,000.

Fountainfall: Potency has been increased from 7,000 to 8,000.

Saber Dance: Damage bonus has been increased from 5% to 10%.

Black Mage

Burst: Barrier potency has been reduced from 16,000 to 12,000.

Superflare: Enemies under the effect of Umbral Freeze will now be afflicted with a status ailment commensurate with the number of stacks accumulated. 1 stack: Heavy 2 stacks: Bind 3 stacks: Deep Freeze Duration: 2s



Summoner

Fester: Base potency has been increased from 3,000 to 4,000. Maximum potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000.

Astrologian

Gravity II: Heavy effect is now only applied to the first target.

Gravity II (When executed after Double Cast): Bind effect is now only applied to the first target.

Crystalline Conflict

When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Tier rewards for Season One must be claimed before the end of Season Two.

Frontline

We are planning a number of adjustments for Patch 6.2, including further changes to the rate at which the limit gauge fills for each job, as well as damage modifiers.

The combat rank bonus for the limit gauge has been adjusted as follows:

Before:

1st: none

2nd: Fills 1.25 times faster

3rd: Fills 1.5 times faster

After:

1st: Fills 0.75 times slower

2nd: none

3rd: Fills 1.25 times faster

Damage modifiers based on the job have been adjusted as follows:

Damage taken for tank and melee DPS has been changed from -40% to -60%.

Damage taken for physical ranged DPS, magical ranged DPS, and healer have been changed from -20% to -30%.

Damage dealt for summoner, scholar, and white mage, has been changed from 0% to -10%.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XIV has a wonderful community – who can now interact more after patch 6.18

System

A new data center, Meteor, has been added to the Japanese region.

New Worlds have been added to the European data centers.

Chaos Data Center:

Sagittarius

Phantom

Light Data Center:

Alpha

Raiden

The Data Center Travel system has been implemented:

From the Character Selection screen, choose a character and select Visit Another Data Center from the subcommand menu. Select the data center and World to which you wish to travel. On the final confirmation screen, select Proceed to return to the title screen and begin the data center traveling process. Once Data Center Travel has been successfully completed, you may select the appropriate data center and World to log in.

Players visiting other data centers will have the “Traveler” title displayed on their nameplate.

Certain features are unavailable or restricted when visiting another data center:

Disciples of the Land

Retainers

Free Companies

Linkshells

Cross-world Linkshell

Fellowships

Housing

Eternal Bonding

Gold Saucer

Deep Dungeons

PvP

Moogle Delivery Service

Teleport

New and Preferred World Bonuses

Resolved Issues

An issue wherein contradictory dialogue appeared when speaking with F’lhaminn in Mor Dhona after completing the Ameliance custom delivery quests.

An issue wherein contradictory dialogue appeared when speaking with Jesse in Rhalgr’s Reach after completing the quest “Goodbye, ε̆│\̆│Δ.”

An issue when participating in Frontline campaigns wherein players under the effect of the white mage action Miracle of Nature were no longer affected by PvP damage modifiers.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Known Issues

An issue wherein the numbering of cross-world linkshells reverts to the order in which they were joined after using the Data Center Travel system and returning to your Home Data Center.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.18.

If you’re looking for more FFXIV content check out some of our guides below:

