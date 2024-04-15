Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth book reveals surprising character is easiest to date

New information from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania reveals that the easiest character to bring on the Gold Saucer date isn’t Tifa or Aerith.

One surprising Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth character is actually a bit easier to date than the others: Barret Wallace.

The revelation comes from the book Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Ultimania, which was released last week in Japan. Since then, new information from the book has been translated and shared on social media.

This particular tidbit comes from Twitter user aitaikimochi, who breaks down how many opportunities players have to gain Affinity with each possible Gold Saucer date option and says, “Barret has the highest chances to get affinity based on dialogue, side quests, mini games, and battle mechanics.”

Article continues after ad

Of the five possible Gold Saucer dates, Barret leads with 26 chances to gain Affinity. He’s followed by Yuffie and Red XIII, who each have 24 instances. Last but certainly not least are fan-favorites Aerith and Tifa, who trail slightly with 23 chances.

Article continues after ad

Given how much Final Fantasy 7 – and over 25 years of fandom – focuses on Aerith and Tifa as potential love interests for Cloud, the fact that Barret is actually the easiest to date may come as a surprise. One fan even joked that “yup everyone is wrong. The real cannon love interest was Barret all along.”

Note that these numbers don’t account for the specific amount of points you can earn during these moments. That depends on your dialogue choices and other game progress.

Article continues after ad

Still, the increased amount of opportunities to gain Affinity certainly doesn’t hurt your chances of getting to know the passionate gun-armed man a little better.