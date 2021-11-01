FFXIV community pays moving tributes to Asmongold’s mother in-game

The Final Fantasy XIV community has come together to host several tributes to Asmongold’s late mother in FFXIV.

On October 29, Twitch star Asmongold announced that his mother had died earlier that week. The streamer had been incredibly transparent regarding her ill health, even confessing that he had saved her from a fire that started in their family home.

As tributes and well wishes poured in, the Final Fantasy XIV: Online community was also quick to pay their respects to his mother.

With FFXIV stars such as RinKarigani holding vigils of remembrance, players from all across Eorzea have devised moving tributes to “Asmom.”

FFXIV players pay respects to Asmongold’s mother

Pillars from all across the streaming community have added their voices to the chorus, however, swathes of FFXIV fans have erected monuments to commemorate the tragic announcement.

Popular Glamor tutorial channel, The Fashionista, expressed their sympathies in a moving video from October 31st. Featuring the channel’s iconic news specialist, Lulu, standing on top of a mountain as the sun sets, the short clip is a beautiful memorial.

Towards the end of the video, we see a clip from FFXIV icon RinKarigani, who set up an in-game remembrance ceremony.

Players are seen kneeling before individual campfires, while an emotional Rin states “it’s really hard, really hard. And if you want to share your stories you can, and if you don’t you don’t have to.

“It’s just really important that if you have somebody that means something to you right now, it doesn’t matter it’s five in the morning, send them a text, get on the phone, send them a message, tell them you’re thinking of them. Tell them you love them, because you never know when the last chance is going to be.”

Additionally, Asmongold’s official subreddit is awash with players paying their own tributes to his mother – both in-game and real life.