Does Final Fantasy XVI have a photo mode?

Final Fantasy XVI is a beautiful game with next-generation graphics that looks breathtaking, to say the least. Because of this, a lot of fans will have a question about whether the game has a photo mode or not.

The Final Fantasy XVI demo was released on June 12, 2023, and players have been busy going through the game and trying to figure out everything that it has to offer.

The demo has so far received critical acclaim from fans and one of the most praised aspects is its visual fidelity – so it’s only natural that fans would be asking for a photo mode in order to take screenshots from the game.

Here is what we know about the Final Fantasy XVI photo mode.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI will have an in-depth photo mode

Will Final Fantasy XVI have a photo mode?

The answer to whether Final Fantasy XVI will have a photo mode is yes. The game will have a photo mode and you can access it in the demo as well.

This is what you need to do in order to access the photo mode in Final Fantasy XVI:

Open the Pause Menu.

Navigate to Attributes.

Tap the touchpad of your controller.

The photo mode as provided in the demo looks quite good. You can rotate the camera and change the depth of field, focal distance, field of view, and blur. The number of options is limited as of now, though it might be expanded upon in the future.

The pause menu can be entered at any moment, which means you can enter the photo mode at any point in time. Whether you want to flaunt your bravery while fighting an enemy or click a picture of some beautiful scenery, the game’s photo mode has got you covered.

That concludes our guide to photo mode in Final Fantasy XVI. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Final Fantasy XVI guides:

