Can you turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16

Motion blur is a feature that you come across in Final Fantasy 16 and it seems to be causing some trouble for players. Therefore, here is a guide on whether you can turn off motion blur within this game or not.

Final Fantasy 16 is a massive AAA title that boasts next-generation graphical fidelity and makes the most out of the PlayStation 5. As such, it is not surprising that motion blur is a prominent feature within the game.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, motion blur can be problematic as it leads to motion sickness for a wide number of players. Hence, it is natural to look for ways to somehow turn it off to make the experience bearable.

Here is what we know about turning off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Motion Blur cannot be turned off in Final Fantasy 16

Is there a way to turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16?

The answer to whether you can turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16 is no. The game does not have any option within its settings to turn this off, which means you will have to get along with it.

Article continues after ad

This is definitely unfortunate considering every AAA title nowadays has the option to turn off motion blur. However, in case it becomes too much of a problem, there is a way to deal with it in a different way.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is there a workaround for the motion blur issue in Final Fantasy 16?

The only way motion blur can become much more manageable is by switching to prioritize framerate in Final Fantasy 16. This primarily reduces the graphical intensity of the game to make it smoother and also reduces the impact of motion blur.

Article continues after ad

This method is not as conclusive, but it is definitely worth a try.

This concludes our guide for motion blur in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Final Fantasy 16 guides at Dexerto.

Final Fantasy XVI review | Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Trophies list | Final Fantasy 16 campaign missions: How many main scenarios are there? | Every Final Fantasy XVI enemy | How to get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy XVI | Best Final Fantasy 16 settings for PlayStation 5 | How to get Flametongue Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | How to get Stormcry Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | Final Fantasy 16 romance explained: Can you choose your partner? | Final Fantasy 16: How to save your game | Final Fantasy 16: Does the dog die? | How to unlock Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16? | Final Fantasy 16 level cap: What is the max level?