Best Steam Deck dock in 2022: Top alternatives & more

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

The Steam Deck might have an official dock, but you might not want to shell out $80 for it. Here are our top alternatives to Valve’s option.

Valve’s Steam Deck is incredible as a handheld, but did you know its specs lend it pretty well to a budget-level desktop PC? With enough power behind it to play most modern games at a comfortable rate in HD, why not slot it into a dock for a mini desktop PC?

The thing is, Valve’s official option, we didn’t rate too highly. A steep price and mundane features, along with the awkwardness of the Steam Deck being docked doesn’t seem worth it.

So this is where all those alternatives and caveats come in. If the Deck is docked, there are very few instances where it makes sense to have it stood up – other than for neatness. Even then, many different options give you a cheap, easy stand similar to the Nintendo Switch.

The best Steam Deck dock: JSAUX Docking Station

JSAUX/Dexerto

The JSAUX Docking Station range currently comes in three different flavors. Our personal recommendation is HB0603, which is classed as an ‘upgrade’.

Coming in at a whopping $30 less than the official dock, and providing nearly all the same benefits, the JSAUX Docking Station is our top recommendation for those wanting to have all the bells and whistles.

It comes equipped with Ethernet, HDMI, and three USB-A 3.0 ports. The only thing it is missing is DisplayPort, but you’re more often than not going to be docking the Steam Deck into a device without it anyway.

However, if you just want a decent dock, that will support your accessories and has an HDMI port on it, you will want to seek the HB0602, which currently sits at $35.99. Its downside is losing a USB-A port, and the two on there are only USB 2.0. Ideal for accessories, but bad for external storage.

While not as fully loaded, it is on average with the prices for USB-C hubs.

The next step up would be the one that we have recently featured in a review. JSAUX has a version that supports an M.2 NVMe drive, allowing you to install games to the dock’s storage, without having to sacrifice your precious gigabytes on the Steam Deck itself.

This is a step up in price, but according to reviewer Lloyd Coombes, it’s absolutely worth it.

If you want an effective equivalent, JSAUX does now provide the HB0702, which actually has a DisplayPort on it and is in parity with what Valve offer on their hardware.

Best budget Steam Deck dock: NewQ Dock

NewQ is one brand, like many attaching themselves to USB-C hubs, that you’ve probably seen time and time again on Amazon. We don’t know where they came from, nor do we really want to ask the question.

What we do know is, that they are producing a fairly unique, budget option for those looking for docking options for their Steam Deck.

The NewQ version sits like a backpack on the top of the Deck, allowing you to slot in HDMI and USB into the top of it. It costs $25 and is perfect for those after a way to connect the Deck to their monitor at most.

Dock Price NewQ Steam Deck Dock $29.99

Can you use any USB-C hub on the Steam Deck?

Absolutely and we actually recommend it – if you don’t mind setting your Steam Deck down on the desk. This is often the best option, as the generic USB-C hubs will often come in handy for those on laptops, desktops, and on iPads or Android devices that need a quick HDMI port to watch a movie.

Valve’s update to support their own dock fixed a lot of issues the USB-C port on the Steam Deck was having when sending images over to TVs. Stuck at 30Hz, it made games unplayable and navigating menus even worse. However, since that update, nearly every USB-C hub we’ve tested has worked nearly flawlessly – even on a 4K projector.

Below, you’ll find our recommended options, which will all include HDMI and Ethernet.

You can find more Steam Deck guides here, including how to swap SSDs, add external storage and install Windows.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.