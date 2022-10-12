EA just leaked FIFA 23 World Cup mode in-game for Ultimate Team

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

EA Sports can’t seem to get out of its own way with FIFA 23, making numerous mistakes. The latest blunder allows players to access World Cup mode a month early.

A mixture of simple and game-breaking mistakes have plagued FIFA 23’s first few weeks. On October 9, a 25,000-tradeable FUT Hero pack caused huge market losses and gifted massive profits for a select few.

Just two days later, EA swapped Rodrigo and Harrison’s faces in the new Dynamic Duo SBC, used the Napoli badge without licensing rights, and awarded improper rewards for the Pre-Season event.

Adding insult to injury, EA mistakingly allowed some Playstation users to access the World Cup mode.

FIFA 23 players discover FIFA 23 World Cup mode early

EA Qatar 2022 will be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20 in Qatar. For the first time since FIFA 18, EA announced a World Cup mode coming to the franchise.

However, a significant leak revealed details for FIFA 23’s World Cup mode including licensing rights for every World Cup stadium and new World Cup-themed Ultimate Team special cards.

FIFA YouTuber FUT Mentor shared a video accessing the FIFA 23 World Cup mode.

None of the menu options work, but players can get their first look at the World Cup mode UI and new color scheme.

Like any other game exploit, we do not recommend trying this yourself without knowing the risks involved.