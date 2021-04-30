The big one is here ⁠— EA SPORTS has finally lifted the lid on the Premier League Team of the Season, and it’s an absolute doozy; De Bruyne, Fernandes, Kane, and more have all been given the TOTS nod in the stacked FUT lineup.

It’s like Christmas in FIFA when Team of the Season arrives ⁠— if you set aside “FUTMAS,” that is ⁠— and the end of the 2020/21 season is just the same.

Over the next few weeks, Dexerto is tipping bumper squads for La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga — the last of which is already open for voting — to land in Ultimate Team. A raft of objectives and SBCs are on the menu too.

We’ve already had two super-boosted TOTS squads dropped into Ultimate Team over the past week too, including the fan-voted “Community” lineup, as well as the “EFL” selection.

Now it’s time for the big one: the Premier League team is here, with mega upgrades for some of the game’s biggest names.

And, like always, it’s absolutely mouthwatering.

Premier League TOTS released

Fifteen Premier League stars were included in the team’s starting lineup, while a handful more will be released in objectives and SBCs

A quartet of 96-rated cards headline the main squad. First up is title-bound Kevin De Bruyne, who has been a pivotal part of City’s march to their fifth English crown in just nine years.

Behind him are three more Premier League superstars; Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, and golden boot fave Harry Kane.

In the forwards, FIFA 21 terror Rashford got a massive “93” boost.

Breakout 2020/21 stars like Tomáš Souček, Mason Mount, and young Wesley Fofana also got the green light.

Here’s the first-team lineup:

Mo Salah (96)

Kevin De Bruyne (96)

Bruno Fernandes (96)

Harry Kane (96)

Ederson (94)

Heung-min Son (94)

Jamie Vardy (94)

Ruben Dias (94)

Marcus Rashford (93)

Ilkay Gundogan (92)

Mason Mount (92)

Tomas Soucek (91)

Joao Cancelo (91)

Luke Shaw (89)

Wesley Fofana (89)

When will FIFA 21 PL TOTS hit packs?

On April 30, FIFA publishers EA will release the Premier League Team of the Season. The latest TOTS squad will be available in packs from 6pm (UK time), as per usual – 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted blue-and-gold player upgrades were announced just ahead of when they dropped in-game in FIFA 21. They will now be available in all gold FUT packs for the next seven days, up until Thursday, April 6.

All PL TOTS upgrades will be included in next Thursday’s Weekend League rewards.

Premier League SBCs & objectives

The FIFA 21 Premier League Team of the Season release also includes, as always in FUT promos, a handful of stellar SBCs and objective cards.

So far only one has been revealed, but it’s certainly a cracker; Leeds United has confirmed on Twitter their talismanic young striker Patrick Bamford “has been included in the Premier League TOTS as an objective player.”

We’ll have all the details for you when more SBCs are released.

Our Premier League TOTS predictions

The Premier League season was full of narratives.

The collapse of champions Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s side depleted by long-term injuries. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on the hunt for a quadruple. Manchester United’s rise to second place in the table, and not to mention the likes of West Ham and Leicester looking to break into the top four.

It is always difficult to make predictions for FIFA 21 Premier League TOTS, as there’s been so many outstanding performances during the season.

Here were ours, tipped ahead of the TOTS release:

Goalkeepers

(GK) Ederson — Manchester City

(GK) Emi Martinez — Aston Villa

Defenders

(RB) Joao Cancelo — Manchester City

(CB) Ruben Dias — Manchester City

(CB) John Stones — Manchester City

(LB) Luke Shaw — Manchester United

(LB) Stuart Dallas — Leeds United

(CB) Harry Maguire — Manchester United

Midfielders

(CM) Ilkay Gundogan — Manchester City

(CM) Kevin De Bruyne — Manchester City

(CAM) Bruno Fernandes — Manchester United

(CAM) Phil Foden — Manchester City

(CDM) Tomáš Souček — West Ham

(CM) Mason Mount — Chelsea

(CM) James Ward-Prowse — Southampton

Forwards

(ST) Harry Kane — Spurs

(ST) Dominic Calvert-Lewin — Everton

(RW) Mohamed Salah — Liverpool

(ST) Patrick Bamford — Leeds United

(LW) Jack Grealish — Aston Villa

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s most popular Team of the Season lineup, the Premier League.

Expect to see the Bundesliga next up in the bumper FUT promo, on May 7.

We’ll update this article when the team drops. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.