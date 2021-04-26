Team of the Season (TOTS) has finally begun in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, with EA SPORTS shipping a load of super-boosted FUT cards over the next six weeks. The Bundesliga squad is just around the corner; here are our lineup predictions.

Germany’s Bundesliga has been an interesting melting pot of nail-biting victories, narrow losses, and thrilling upsets across a break-neck 2020/21 campaign.

Once again, powerhouse German champions Bayern Munich lead the pack in the 2020/21 title race in the Bundesliga, seven points clear of second-place RB Leipzig and the European hopefuls cluttered around the top 4 spots.

Wolfsburg, Frankfurt, Dortmund, and Leverkusen have been involved in a season-long tussle for those last two Champions League berths. Behind them, Union Berlin and Monchengladbach are putting up a hefty chase too. It’s set up a photo finish for the final five matchdays, with every squad pushed to the limits.

Advertisement

And, on the opposite end, giants Schalke 04 face relegation.

Dexerto expects most of the Team of the Season (TOTS) to be filled with top seven clubs, with one or two surprises. So, let’s get into our Bundesliga predictions.

FIFA 21 TOTS predictions: Bundesliga

Goalkeepers

There’s two standouts for Bundesliga goalkeepers of the year: Peter Gulasci and Koen Casteels. The Leipzig and Wolfsburg shot-stoppers have both stood right at the hearts of their team’s incredible defensive efforts this season.

Gulasci leads the race for the golden glove with a mammoth 15 clean sheets in just 31 games, and Casteels isn’t far behind with 13 of his own.

Advertisement

Peter Gulacsi ⁠— Leipzig

Koen Casteels ⁠— Wolfsburg

Defenders

Expect the Bundesliga Team of the Season’s defensive stock to be heavily RB Leipzig slanted; they’ve conceded just 25 goals in 31 games, and — in part — have Willi Orban ⁠and Nordi Mukiele ⁠to thank.

Read More: TOTS cards to replace TOTW in FUT Champs packs

Behind them should be Austrian veteran Trimmel, from Union Berlin. Leverkusen’s Tapsoba will also make the cut, as will Dortmund’s wingback Raphael Guerreiro, who has 4 goals and 8 assists in 2,050 minutes this season.

Willi Orban ⁠— Leipzig

Nordi Mukiele ⁠— Leipzig

Edmond Tapsoba ⁠— Leverkusen

Christopher Trimmel ⁠— Union Berlin

Raphael Guerreiro ⁠— Dortmund

Midfielders

The Bundesliga is blessed with dozens of midfield maestros and metronomes, among a handful of defensive destroyers. As such, it was a tricky tip to pick out 10 of the best central stars from the 2020/21 season so far.

Advertisement

First up on the bill is Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller.

Kimmich long ago proved he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, while Muller continues to clock up insane assist numbers every season.

Close behind the red-and-white pair are some of the biggest names of the 2020/21 campaign; Kostic, Nkunku, Kamada, and Diaby have all been dominant in their near-three dozen appearances so far this season. Arnold and Stindl have also been standouts for Wolfsburg and Monchengladbach respectively.

Here’s our full Bundesliga midfield predictions:

Joshua Kimmich ⁠— Bayern

Christopher Nkunku ⁠— Leipzig

Maximilian Arnold ⁠— Wolfsburg

Jonas Hofmann ⁠— Monchengladbach

Lars Stindl ⁠— Monchengladbach

Thomas Muller – Bayern

Matheus Cunha ⁠— Hertha BSC

Moussa Diaby ⁠— Leverkusen

Daichi Kamada ⁠— Frankfurt

Filip Kostic ⁠— Frankfurt

Forwards

Perhaps the easiest predictions for the Bundesliga Team of the Season come at the front of the line, with the forwards.

Advertisement

Germany’s top league boasts some of the biggest names in world football at the top of their glittering starting XIs, and the TOTS is sure to be no different. Haaland and Lewandowski seem to be shoo-ins, while Andre Silva and his glittering 25 goal haul cannot be ignored either.

Weghorst (20 goals for Wolfsburg) and Wamangituka (11 for Stuttgart) should also be included in the Bundesliga forwards.

Andre Silva ⁠— Frankfurt

Jadon Sancho ⁠— Dortmund

Silas Wamangituka ⁠— Stuttgart

Erling Braut Haaland ⁠— Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski ⁠— Bayern

Wout Weghorst ⁠— Wolfsburg

Bundesliga TOTS Honorable Mentions

Every TOTS, plenty of world-class superstars are left out.

This year, unfortunately, is no different; Bayern Munich could have had even more stars included, like Goretzka, Neuer, or pacey wingers Coman and Sane. Arminia Bielefeld’s shot-stopper Stefan Ortega could have also made the cut with nine clean sheets, or Max Kruse with 10 goals in just 14 games for Union Berlin.

Advertisement

Dani Olmo could also be included for his Leipzig efforts.

In another season, they’d be in our predictions, but there’s just so many performers this year! Keep your eyes peeled for the above in objectives or SBCs.

Read More: FIFA 21 Community TOTS cards revealed

If you think we’ve left out any Bundesliga stars that deserve to be included in the Team of the Season, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch to let us know!