Team of the Season cards will replace in-form TOTW upgrades in FUT Champs Weekend League rewards moving forward in FIFA 21, title publishers EA SPORTS have confirmed on the eve of the release of the first TOTS lineups.

The biggest annual FIFA promo, Team of the Season, is finally here.

Kick-starting a salivating six weeks of super-charged TOTS upgrades will be the player-voted “Community” lineup, as well as the “EFL” collection. On top of that, EA SPORTS have announced a long-awaited change to Weekend League rewards.

To “add to the fun,” EA has confirmed they will be giving Weekend League rewards a “refresh,” swapping out TOTW cards for rare TOTS upgrades.

“All Red FUT Champions TOTW items will be replaced with Red FUT Champions items,” the FIFA 21 publishers wrote in an April 22 post, delivered in-game. “The TOTS Weekend League rewards that guarantee Team of the Season special items will correspond to the TOTS squads in packs at the time rewards are issued.”

This means the weekly Team of the Week upgrades ⁠— often called “in-forms” by fans ⁠— will no longer be included in Weekend League rewards every Thursday.

Instead, there’s a chance to earn up to 11 new TOTS cards.

EA SPORTS has confirmed that the switch will be a very “like for like” rollover.

That means for every TOTW card any lucky FIFA player would have received in their Weekend League packs, they will instead receive a red FUT Champs version of any live Team of the Season upgrades.

The new-look Weekend League rewards will be as follows:

Top 100 ⁠— Ultimate TOTW Packs will be replaced with a TOTS Pack, containing 11 TOTS players from the Community TOTS pack release.

Elite 3+ ⁠— Premium TOTW Packs will be replaced with a TOTS Pack containing 3 TOTS players from the Community TOTS pack release.

Gold 2+ ⁠— A minimum of 1 TOTS item from the Community TOTS pack release will be in any Player Pick packs earned Silver 2/3. TOTS Player Pick pack rewards will be capped at “88” overall.

Silver 3+ ⁠— All FUT Champs TOTW Items will be replaced with TOTS items.

No Team of the Season squads have been unveiled, as of publication. That means we don’t know just yet which players we’ll be seeing in the next Weekend League rewards.

By the time the next FUT Champs drop — set for its usual time on Thursday, April 30 — rolls around, however, we should have a great idea of which super-boosted cards we’ll be able to scoop.

The first lineup, the “Community” squad, was a fan-voted team. Voting opened April 16, and only recently closed ahead of the team’s April 23 release.