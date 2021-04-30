The Bundesliga is next up in FIFA’s biggest event of the year, Team of the Season, and EA SPORTS is letting fans choose who makes the cut — here’s how to vote for the German competition’s TOTS, and which nominees are in the star-studded pool of picks.

The game’s promotional calendar in FUT is ever-changing, but some events have always been constant; Team of the Season, much like Team of the Week, always arrives around at the same time – and that’s at the tail-end of the season.

This year, the TOTS promo started with the “Community” lineup on Friday, April 23.

A week later, the Premier League squad was officially unveiled. Now, EA SPORTS has confirmed the Bundesliga will be up next, with a fan-voted spin.

How to vote

On April 29, the FIFA 21 publishers revealed the Bundesliga Team of the Season would work a little differently this year; Ultimate Team players will get a chance to vote on who they want in the German league’s end-of-year squad.

To cast your vote, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Load up the this page . EA SPORTS FIFA website –

Visit the tab for Team of the Season.

Select the nominees you would like to vote for.

Confirm your vote online and wait for the winners to be announced.

Team of the Season release date & time

The Bundesliga is up next in the lengthy Team of the Season promo.

That means the super-boosted squad should drop in FIFA 21 on Friday, May 7. Voting will be open for just under a week ahead of the official release, with EA SPORTS likely to unveil the lucky winners (and those that missed out) on Thursday, May 6.

The team itself will be available in packs from 6pm BST on release date. Expect to see them in FUT packs and rewards for around a week.

All FIFA 21 Bundesliga TOTS nominees

Last year we saw global superstars like Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Yann Sommer included in the Bundesliga TOTSSF lineup, though that was without an Ultimate Team fan vote.

The FIFA publishers often go for a mix of real-life world-beaters and popular FUT picks. That means we could see stars like Lewandowski and Erling Haaland make it on merit, while Jadon Sancho and Alphonso Davies get nomination nods for their in-game stardom across FIFA 21 so far.

On April 29, the entire list of FIFA 21 TOTS nominees were revealed for the upcoming Bundesliga upgrade lineup.

Goalkeepers

Koen Casteels – VfL Wolfsburg

Rafał Gikiewicz – FC Augsburg

Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig

Stefan Ortega – DSC Arminia Bielefeld

Manuel Neuer – FC Bayern München

Defenders

Angeliño – RB Leipzig

Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg

John Brooks – VfL Wolfsburg

Alphonso Davies – FC Bayern München

Marvin Friedrich – 1. FC Union Berlin

Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund

Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin

Christian Günter – Sport-Club Freiburg

Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

Borna Sosa – VfB Stuttgart

Midfielders

Maximilian Arnold – VfL Wolfsburg

Christoph Baumgartner – TSG Hoffenheim

Matheus Cunha – Hertha Berlin

Ritsu Doan – DSC Arminia Bielefeld

Wataru Endo – VfB Stuttgart

Leon Goretzka – FC Bayern München

Vincenzo Grifo – Sport-Club Freiburg

Daichi Kamada – Eintracht Frankfurt

Joshua Kimmich – FC Bayern München

Filip Kostić – Eintracht Frankfurt

Thomas Müller – FC Bayern München

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Dani Olmo – RB Leipzig

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

Lars Stindl – Borussia M’gladbach

Attackers

Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Serge Gnabry – FC Bayern München

Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

Saša Kalajdžić – VfB Stuttgart

Andrej Kramarić – TSG Hoffenheim

Max Kruse – 1. FC Union Berlin

Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern München

André Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt

Silas Wamangituka – VfB Stuttgart

Wout Weghorst – VfL Wolfsburg

FIFA 21 TOTS card design confirmed

On April 16, 2021, EA SPORTS revealed their first FIFA 21 TOTS teaser – revealing players will be able to vote soon enough.

A part of that teaser players will be particularly interested in, however, is the 2021 card design. And it looks a lot like last year’s!

Bundesliga TOTS predictions

Before the nominees were revealed, we here at Dexerto put together our Bundesliga predictions. It’s worth noting some of these German league stars were already released in the Community lineup last, and therefore won’t be included in the next batch of upgrades.

Check out our Bundesliga TOTS predictions below:

Goalkeepers

Peter Gulacsi ⁠— Leipzig

Koen Casteels ⁠— Wolfsburg

Defenders

Willi Orban ⁠— Leipzig

Nordi Mukiele ⁠— Leipzig

Edmond Tapsoba ⁠— Leverkusen

Christopher Trimmel ⁠— Union Berlin

Raphael Guerreiro ⁠— Dortmund

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich ⁠— Bayern

Christopher Nkunku ⁠— Leipzig

Maximilian Arnold ⁠— Wolfsburg

Jonas Hofmann ⁠— Monchengladbach

Lars Stindl ⁠— Monchengladbach

Thomas Muller – Bayern

Matheus Cunha ⁠— Hertha BSC

Moussa Diaby ⁠— Leverkusen

Daichi Kamada ⁠— Frankfurt

Filip Kostic ⁠— Frankfurt

Attackers

Andre Silva ⁠— Frankfurt

Jadon Sancho ⁠— Dortmund

Silas Wamangituka ⁠— Stuttgart

Erling Braut Haaland ⁠— Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski ⁠— Bayern

Wout Weghorst ⁠— Wolfsburg

Once we’ve got more information, we’ll update this article! Until then, catch all of the Team of the Season news on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.