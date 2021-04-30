The Bundesliga is next up in FIFA’s biggest event of the year, Team of the Season, and EA SPORTS is letting fans choose who makes the cut — here’s how to vote for the German competition’s TOTS, and which nominees are in the star-studded pool of picks.
The game’s promotional calendar in FUT is ever-changing, but some events have always been constant; Team of the Season, much like Team of the Week, always arrives around at the same time – and that’s at the tail-end of the season.
This year, the TOTS promo started with the “Community” lineup on Friday, April 23.
A week later, the Premier League squad was officially unveiled. Now, EA SPORTS has confirmed the Bundesliga will be up next, with a fan-voted spin.
How to vote
On April 29, the FIFA 21 publishers revealed the Bundesliga Team of the Season would work a little differently this year; Ultimate Team players will get a chance to vote on who they want in the German league’s end-of-year squad.
To cast your vote, all you have to do is follow these steps:
- Load up the EA SPORTS FIFA website – this page.
- Visit the tab for Team of the Season.
- Select the nominees you would like to vote for.
- Confirm your vote online and wait for the winners to be announced.
Team of the Season release date & time
The Bundesliga is up next in the lengthy Team of the Season promo.
That means the super-boosted squad should drop in FIFA 21 on Friday, May 7. Voting will be open for just under a week ahead of the official release, with EA SPORTS likely to unveil the lucky winners (and those that missed out) on Thursday, May 6.
The team itself will be available in packs from 6pm BST on release date. Expect to see them in FUT packs and rewards for around a week.
All FIFA 21 Bundesliga TOTS nominees
Last year we saw global superstars like Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Yann Sommer included in the Bundesliga TOTSSF lineup, though that was without an Ultimate Team fan vote.
The FIFA publishers often go for a mix of real-life world-beaters and popular FUT picks. That means we could see stars like Lewandowski and Erling Haaland make it on merit, while Jadon Sancho and Alphonso Davies get nomination nods for their in-game stardom across FIFA 21 so far.
On April 29, the entire list of FIFA 21 TOTS nominees were revealed for the upcoming Bundesliga upgrade lineup.
Goalkeepers
- Koen Casteels – VfL Wolfsburg
- Rafał Gikiewicz – FC Augsburg
- Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig
- Stefan Ortega – DSC Arminia Bielefeld
- Manuel Neuer – FC Bayern München
Defenders
- Angeliño – RB Leipzig
- Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg
- John Brooks – VfL Wolfsburg
- Alphonso Davies – FC Bayern München
- Marvin Friedrich – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Raphaël Guerreiro – Borussia Dortmund
- Christopher Trimmel – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Christian Günter – Sport-Club Freiburg
- Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund
- Borna Sosa – VfB Stuttgart
Midfielders
- Maximilian Arnold – VfL Wolfsburg
- Christoph Baumgartner – TSG Hoffenheim
- Matheus Cunha – Hertha Berlin
- Ritsu Doan – DSC Arminia Bielefeld
- Wataru Endo – VfB Stuttgart
- Leon Goretzka – FC Bayern München
- Vincenzo Grifo – Sport-Club Freiburg
- Daichi Kamada – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Joshua Kimmich – FC Bayern München
- Filip Kostić – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Thomas Müller – FC Bayern München
- Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- Dani Olmo – RB Leipzig
- Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
- Lars Stindl – Borussia M’gladbach
Attackers
- Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Serge Gnabry – FC Bayern München
- Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
- Saša Kalajdžić – VfB Stuttgart
- Andrej Kramarić – TSG Hoffenheim
- Max Kruse – 1. FC Union Berlin
- Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern München
- André Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
- Silas Wamangituka – VfB Stuttgart
- Wout Weghorst – VfL Wolfsburg
FIFA 21 TOTS card design confirmed
On April 16, 2021, EA SPORTS revealed their first FIFA 21 TOTS teaser – revealing players will be able to vote soon enough.
A part of that teaser players will be particularly interested in, however, is the 2021 card design. And it looks a lot like last year’s!
Bundesliga TOTS predictions
Before the nominees were revealed, we here at Dexerto put together our Bundesliga predictions. It’s worth noting some of these German league stars were already released in the Community lineup last, and therefore won’t be included in the next batch of upgrades.
Check out our Bundesliga TOTS predictions below:
Goalkeepers
- Peter Gulacsi — Leipzig
- Koen Casteels — Wolfsburg
Defenders
- Willi Orban — Leipzig
- Nordi Mukiele — Leipzig
- Edmond Tapsoba — Leverkusen
- Christopher Trimmel — Union Berlin
- Raphael Guerreiro — Dortmund
Midfielders
- Joshua Kimmich — Bayern
- Christopher Nkunku — Leipzig
- Maximilian Arnold — Wolfsburg
- Jonas Hofmann — Monchengladbach
- Lars Stindl — Monchengladbach
- Thomas Muller – Bayern
- Matheus Cunha — Hertha BSC
- Moussa Diaby — Leverkusen
- Daichi Kamada — Frankfurt
- Filip Kostic — Frankfurt
Attackers
- Andre Silva — Frankfurt
- Jadon Sancho — Dortmund
- Silas Wamangituka — Stuttgart
- Erling Braut Haaland — Dortmund
- Robert Lewandowski — Bayern
- Wout Weghorst — Wolfsburg
Once we’ve got more information, we’ll update this article! Until then, catch all of the Team of the Season news on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.